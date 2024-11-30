Key Takeaways Create custom Vocal Shortcuts to trigger iPhone actions using specific phrases.

Using Vocal Shortcuts, you can record specific phrases that trigger actions on your iPhone. In many cases, there's no need for a Vocal Shortcut when you can ask Siri to perform the same action, but there are some occasions where only a Vocal Shortcut will do the job.

1 Giving Siri a New Name

No self-respecting geek would turn down the opportunity to change Siri's name to that of a famous talking computer from popular culture. Depending on your age, you might wish that Siri was called HAL, J.A.R.V.I.S., KITT, or some other equally geeky name.

For as long as it's been possible, I've changed the wake word on all my Alexa devices to "Computer" rather than "Alexa" so I could feel more like the captain of the Enterprise. With Vocal Shortcuts, I can do the same for Siri, having the voice assistant respond whenever I say "Computer."

Go to Settings > Accessibility. Scroll down to the "Speech" section and select "Vocal Shortcuts."

Tap "Set Up Vocal Shortcuts" (or "Add Action" if you've created shortcuts before) and then "Continue."

On the "Choose Action" screen, scroll down and select "Siri."

Type the phrase you want to use to trigger Siri. In this example, I'll be using "Computer."

Say the phrase that you want to use three times. You don't need to tap anything as your iPhone is already listening.

Once you've recorded the phrase three times, your Vocal Shortcut is ready to go. Say "Computer" and Siri will launch.

If you turn up the geek even further, you can create a shortcut called "Earl Grey, Hot" that turns on the smart plug for your kettle. Then all you need to do is say "Computer, Earl Grey, Hot" and your kettle will switch on. It will have to do until Apple starts selling replicators.

2 Streamlining Frequent Requests

A lot of the time, creating a Vocal Shortcut is overkill when you can ask Siri to do most tasks. However, if there are requests you use multiple times a day, a Vocal Shortcut can make things more efficient, as you won't have to keep saying "Siri" or "Hey Siri" all the time.

For example, if you use timers on your iPhone to make you more efficient using the Pomodoro Technique, having to say "Hey Siri, start a timer for 25 minutes" each time you want to do a block of focused work can soon get boring.

Instead, you might want to create a shortcut in the Shortcuts app that starts a 25-minute timer. You can then use a Vocal Shortcut to run your timer shortcut whenever you want to focus on work.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "+" (plus) icon in the top right to create a new shortcut. Tap "Search Actions," type "Start Timer" and select the "Start Timer" action from the results.

Tap "Duration" and enter the duration you want to focus for. Tap the name of the shortcut and select "Rename." Give the shortcut a memorable name and tap "Done" to save it.