The Toyota 4Runner is one of the most iconic off-road vehicles to ever be built. Its rock-solid reliability and sturdy frame have made it a favorite for adventurous folk. The Japanese brand has finally brought it into the 21st century for the 2025 model year, with the SUV entering a new generation.

The 4Runner has never been the most affordable option on the market. Now loaded with modern equipment, it feels much more worth the asking price, though. Climb the trim ladder all the way to the top, and you’ll find that the 4Runner can be equipped ready to tackle anything right off the dealership floor.

However, all of this additional equipment comes at a cost, and quite a steep one. We take a look at what you get for your money on the top 4Runner trims. We also explore what additional equipment can be added to your purchase and how much a fully-decked out model will likely cost you.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Toyota websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed and the EPA.

Related Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Battery Replacement Costs, Detailed Replacing the battery on a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid doesn't cost as much as we expected.

The TRD Pro and Trailhunter Are the Most Heavily Equipped 4Runner Models