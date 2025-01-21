Fujifilm just revealed its new Instax Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera. It has a wider lens than the company's previous instant cameras, and photographs twice as wide.

The new Wide Evo hybrid instant camera features a rotating 15.67mm lens, the widest of any Instax camera, which enables it to capture wider shots with more information than before. Using Instax’s new film format, you can print photographs that are twice as wide as before. If you don’t want to take wide-angle images, you can turn off this feature quickly. The camera is much larger than Fujifilm’s previous Instax Mini Evo that hit the United States in 2022.

The new Wide Evo is Fujifilm’s first wide-format hybrid camera. It doubles as a wireless printer for iOS and Android devices and lets you use your phone as a remote shutter. Fujifilm announced the camera on January 20 ahead of its scheduled arrival in February. Like other hybrid Instax cameras, this one has an LCD screen on the back to frame your shots before printing instead of the traditional viewfinder. That's certainly helpful; for a camera marketed as “instant,” ease of use should be high on the list of priorities. To help you frame selfies, Fujifilm equipped the Wide Evo with a small mirror out the front.