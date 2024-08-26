Fiber internet is constantly improving, as our speeds keep going up for faster and faster Internet. Now, Frontier users are able to enjoy service up to a whopping 7 gigabits.

Frontier Communications is expanding its fiber internet offerings with a new 7-gigabit plan, which is set to become one of the fastest widely available options on the market. Priced at $309.99 per month, the plan offers symmetrical upload and download speeds of 7Gbps, unlimited data, and a Wi-Fi 7 router. It's available in most of the 25 states Frontier serves, including major markets like California, Texas, and Florida.

This move puts Frontier ahead in the race for nationwide high-speed internet, previously offering only 2-gig and 5-gig options. However, it comes with a higher price tag than some competitors. Google Fiber offers an 8Gbps plan for $150 per month, although its availability is limited to select cities. Optimum also has an 8-gig plan for $300 per month, but it's restricted to the New York tristate area.

The push for faster internet is evident across the industry. AT&T is expanding its 5-gig plans in California, while Comcast is growing its gigabit-speed fiber footprint and introducing 2-gig cable internet. In addition to this, no one seems to be stopping anytime soon. Google Fiber recently began testing an ultra-fast 50 gigabit connection that, while it won't be rolled out to customers anytime soon, it might actually become a thing sooner than later. We're sure that other companies have plans of their own as well, albeit not all of them are probably public knowledge.

Although most of us are happy with sub-gigabit or 1-gigabit internet, it's clear that the ceiling is really, really high, much higher than whatever of us are using right now. Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope that ultra-fast future is not that expensive.

Source: The Verge