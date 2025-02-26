Few laptop makers are doing things as exciting as Framework and its modular devices. This week, the company announced a new desktop and an affordable 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen. Yes, the Framework Laptop 12 will be just like its larger modular siblings, but it will be more budget-friendly and portable.

Last April, Framework confirmed ambitions to expand beyond its current laptop options but didn't share many details. Saying the company is on a path to fixing what it considers a broken industry. Now, we're getting exactly that, and it's pretty exciting. Here's what you need to know about the new portable laptop that's coming next.

Framework Laptop 12 (2-in-1)

Framework

Laptops tend to be fixed devices without room for aftermarket upgrades, consumer changes, or repairs. Framework does things the exact opposite and focuses on those areas with each new release.

As you can imagine, based on its name, the all-new Framework Laptop 12 will be a bold addition to the brand's lineup. It will feature a 12.2-inch screen in a durable, upgradeable, and super-repairable frame. The Laptop 12 will be one of the most repairable laptops from the brand yet, and it'll even have a touchscreen.

Framework isn't spilling all the beans yet, but we know that the 12.2-inch screen will offer a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution touchscreen display. Other specs include the option for 13th-Gen Intel i3 or i5 processors with up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM. Buyers can add a color-matched stylus and choose internals like an NVMe SSD up to 2TB, Wi-Fi 6E, and the usual picks for the operating system. And yes, the Stylus will have a user-replaceable battery and USB-C charging.

Additionally, the Framework Laptop 12 will pack four of the brand's expansion card slots, so you can select the ports and I/O that fit your needs. Neat, right?

More importantly, this new laptop aims for the ultra-competitive entry-level laptop segment but wants to do things differently. By that, I mean it won't just be a bottom-of-the-barrel laptop. Framework wants to use solid components while retailing its reparability philosophy. The company mentioned that most entry-level laptops are underpowered, feel cheap, and don't offer a good experience. With the Laptop 12, it plans to elevate everything.

"We build products to fix what we see as a broken industry, and few categories are as emblematic of the problems with consumer electronics as entry-level laptops." — Framework CEO Nirav Patel.

The Laptop 12 will be affordable enough for students, kids, and those on a budget. Better yet, the design has those buyers in mind. That's because it'll come in five bold colorways, each with an optional color-matched stylus. Framework specifically mentioned it added the same TPU material you'd find on most phone cases to the laptop, which is great for shock absorption, ensuring it'll be ready to handle life's daily grind.

Unfortunately, one of the most important details is still a mystery. We don't know how much these machines will cost, and "affordable" can mean many different things depending on the person. However, if Framework truly wants kids and students to afford one, expect a decently low entry point.

That's about all we know right now, but Framework says it'll be available to pre-order in April, which is likely when we'll learn more about this exciting development. Come April, we'll have a better idea of the cost, specs, and upgradeable components. And even though pre-orders begin in April, Framework states that the first shipments won't start going out until mid-2025.

Source: Framework