Adobe now offers Frame.io V4 for both free and paid customers. The collaborative video and photo platform has been completely overhauled in its V4 release, especially when it comes to Camera to Cloud (C2C) functionality.

Frame.io V4 features a new metadata model that lets users assign custom tags to their files, making them easier to manage and review. These tags can include information like media type, assignee, due date, social media platform, and more. Users can also create 'Collections' folders that automatically update to reflect any changes or comments made to work. This is specifically for the collaboration process to make things faster for users who work with others. The streaming player has been updated to minimize buffering and interruptions and provides frame-accurate hover and high-resolution preview features to improve the clarity of footage.

In addition to the updates to the core platform, Frame.io V4 includes new integrations for other Adobe software and an expansion for the device ecosystem. Frame.io now integrates directly with Adobe Lightroom, which lets users automatically transfer all images uploaded via Frame.io's Camera to Cloud into their Lightroom account.

The expansion of the Camera to Cloud (C2C) ecosystem supports Canon, Nikon, and Leica. The integrations with Canon, Nikon, and Leica will be available later this year. Canon's C400 and C80 cameras will feature native support for C2C, allowing filmmakers to capture footage and have it automatically stored and accessible in the cloud. Nikon's Z6iii, Z8, and Z9 models will use the NX MobileAir app to instantly send files to Frame.io through a firmware update slated for the first half of 2025. The Leica SL3, expected to be released in 2025, will also feature C2C integration, automatically backing up video and photo content to the cloud. Frame.io already supported brands like Fujifilm, Panasonic, and RED, so it seems like Adobe is really trying to make Frame.io more accessible for editors.

All Frame.io customers, including those on a free plan, will benefit from the V4 update. Frame.io VR is available on the web, on iOS, and iPadOS. Note that some collaborative functionality requires a paid subscription.

Source: Adobe