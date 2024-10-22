Foursquare is discontinuing its classic City Guides app. The company's focus seems to have shifted to prioritizing its check-in app, Swarm.

Foursquare City Guides app will be shut down on December 15, 2024, as stated by the founder, Dennis Crowley. Crowley has a personal attachment to the app, having built it himself, and even said he could write about "the danger of falling in love with the companies you build & products you create." He made sure to clarify that the company was doing fine financially and stated that it was making $100 million in revenue. This only affects the local discovery app, and Swarm is "sticking around as the workhorse." The website will close soon after the app closes.

Foursquare's original app combined check-ins and city guides. It launched in 2009 and gained popularity for its unique features, including the "mayor" system that rewarded users for frequent check-ins with a prestigious title. Back in 2014, Swarm was launched so the company could split its app into two separate platforms. Swarm was for check-ins, and the Foursquare app was used for exploration and discovery. The decision to shut down the city guides app is a big piece of news, but with the competition of Yelp and Google, it's hard to say it's surprising.

Based on the wording, the Swarm app likely won't reintegrate Foursquare's features. This may be the complete end of the city guide feature. The post itself was filled with messages wishing the app farewell, although some were confused and thought this was a company closure. Based on the clarification from Crowley, we can assume that this isn't reflective of the company but instead of the app itself. He also made sure to give a "huge shoutout to the old-school FSQ consumer product + eng + infra teams that made it so the apps could withstand being ghostridden into the night."

Source: Dennis Crowley (Threads), TechCrunch