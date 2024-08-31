You don't need to use compatibility tools like Proton to play games on Linux. Here's a list of 10 awesome games that have proper native Linux versions for the best in performance and stability.

1 Stardew Valley

With plenty of charm, lovable characters, and a highly addictive gameplay loop, Stardew Valley emerged as one of the best games of the 2010s. And by the looks of it, the game's popularity isn't fading in the 2020s.

The game has been available as a native Linux title for years and is one of the most popular Linux ports around. If you're looking for compelling native Linux games, this is a solid starting point. Stardew Valley is a newbie-friendly farming sim where you can grow crops, form relationships, venture through underground mines, and discover lots of secrets. It's packed with content and is equally engaging to casual and hardcore gamers alike. Check out our Stardew Valley tips for getting started.

If you'd rather create a huge factory instead of a farm, check out Factorio, which also has a native Linux port. Just be warned, this one's known to cause time dilations where time passes much faster than in real life. If you end up greeting the morning sun while playing the game, you've been affected. RimWorld is yet another great game with native Linux support, so feel free to try it out if you've ever wondered what would happen to a space colony if the story was written by an AI storyteller with a knack for constant unexpected twists of fate.

2 Project Zomboid

When it first came out at the tail end of 2013, Project Zomboid showed lots of promise and was anything but yet another zombie survival game. 11 years later, the game is more popular than ever, with a smorgasbord of content despite somehow still being in early access.

Project Zomboid is available on Linux and runs great. I can wholeheartedly recommend it to every fan of realistic survival games, where the high score is the number of days you keep your character alive. It's got a bit of a steep learning curve, but once you get in the know, you'll be hooked.

3 Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III is one of the best grand strategy games ever, showing why Paradox are the kings of the genre. This medieval dynasty simulator is set in Europe during the Middle Ages and allows you to do pretty much anything it takes to survive as the ruler of your realm.

Once you get bored of the single-player, you can play against others in multiplayer matches that make offline scenarios look like child's play. If medieval times aren't your thing, you can check other Paradox strategies since most have native Linux versions.

Hearts of Iron IV is a WWII simulator that lets you lead every nation that was part of the global conflict. If you're more of a sci-fi fan, there's the space 4X game Stellaris. Finally, if you'd like to experience the world during the Renaissance and beyond, do try Europa Universalis IV, another Paradox grand strategy masterpiece.

Valve loves Linux, and the company made sure that the latest entry in the Counter-Strike saga has a native Linux version. Counter-Strike 2 plays similarly to CS: GO, but it has its own share of unique mechanics. Considering the dearth of quality multiplayer experiences on Linux, Counter-Strike 2 is a definite recommendation for Linux gamers who love to play online.

Note that most games in Valve's arsenal have native Linux ports. This means you aren't limited to CS 2 when it comes to major multiplayer titles. Dota 2 is also available, as well as Team Fortress 2, although the latter's Linux version has a trove of small bugs Valve never fixed.

Before I move on, I beg of you to try Portal 2 if you haven't already. It's an older game, but it still slaps as hard as it did when it came out in 2011.

5 Slay the Spire

I've amassed about 400 hours in Slay the Spire across the PC, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Nintendo Switch. Slay the Spire is my favorite roguelike deck builder ever, and makes for a great entry point for anyone who is new to the genre. I still start an occasional run, even though I've unlocked pretty much everything in the game. What I'm trying to say is, go and play Slay the Spire, now.

6 Into the Breach

Into the Breach is a gem of a turn-based strategy game with a roguelite twist that respects your time and offers a bunch of different ways to approach each battle. The game also rewards successful runs with cool new mecha teams, each utilizing a different play style. The game's unique turn-based combat next looks simple, but it's actually quite elaborate in all the good ways.

Subset Games, the studio behind Into the Breach, is one of the trailblazers of the modern roguelike craze. Their previous game, FTL: Faster Than Light, which also has a native Linux version, came out in 2012 and inspired a ton of other developers to release roguelike games of their own. Alternatively, if you have a Netflix subscription you can play Into the Breach for free.

7 Valheim

Look, I'm not really fond of co-op survival games, but even I have to agree that Valheim is pretty cool. It's got a unique and fetching visual style, a detailed building system, a huge map to explore, and an insane number of enemies to fight against, and it delivers one of the best co-op experiences in gaming at the moment. These are enough reasons to recommend this one to all native Linux gamers.

8 Psychonauts 2

Developer Double Fine mastered storytelling and Psychonauts 2 has one of the most heartwarming stories you'll find in any game, period. An awesome story isn't Psychonauts 2's sole strength; levels are impeccably designed, the visual style is terrific, and the platforming isn't too shabby, either. If you crave an old-school 3D platformer, Psychonauts 2 ticks all the boxes.

9 Dusk

Dusk is my favorite boomer shooter, and I've played a lot of them. The game combines satisfying shooting, compact levels filled with secrets, "dated" visuals that work oh so well for this particular game, a story that starts like some B horror movie from the 80s, balanced difficulty, and brilliantly fast movement. It won me over like no other boomer shooter did. Play this one if you crave a native Linux retro-revival shooter.

10 Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy

The Tomb Raider reboot trilogy is a perfect example of a video game trilogy in which each new entry one-ups the previous game. The first game was a very strong start for the trilogy, and then Rise of the Tomb Raider came and showed just how much better the new Tomb Raider formula can get.

Finally, Shadow of the Tomb Raider impressed when it landed in 2018 with expansive levels, breathtaking visuals, amazing tombs to explore, and tight, action-oriented gameplay that trumped the first two games. The entire trilogy has native Linux ports, though the first game isn't available for purchase anymore.

Did you think we'd make a list of the best games with native Linux support and not include Minecraft? Minecraft Linux works even better than the Windows version, and it's just as fun. If you're a Minecraft fan and a Linux gamer, you owe it to yourself to try the game on Linux.

Wondering which Linux distro you should be using, as a gamer? Check out our favorite flavors of Linux for gaming, as well as the best game stores to use when shopping for native Linux titles.