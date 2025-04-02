At the moment, it feels like not a week passes without Ford issuing a recall. The automaker can't catch a break at the minute and, yet again, it's issued another recall, this time affecting two of its popular SUVs.

The automaker is recalling 33,576 units of the 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport due to a potential fire risk. In these vehicles, racked fuel injectors could cause a gasoline leak under the hood, which, if exposed to high temperatures, may lead to ignition.

Ford reports the following affected vehicles:

Bronco Sport: 15,355 units

Escape: 18,221 units