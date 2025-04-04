Following the announcement of significant tariffs on imported vehicles this week, you might expect prices to rise across the board. However, that’s not the case. Ford has just revealed that it is offering discounts on nearly every vehicle in its lineup.

Ford, like many automakers in the first quarter of the year, has been experiencing strong sales. To maintain that momentum, the company is willing to offer significant discounts on popular models like the F-150.

Employee Pricing Available to All—For Now