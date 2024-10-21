Ford has announced it will soon release the BlueCruise 1.5, an updated version of its hands-free highway driving software. The new software includes an Automatic Lane Change feature that will change lanes for owners.

The Automatic Lane Change isn't designed just for turns anymore, it's for slower-moving traffic. BlueCruise 1.5 can initiate a hands-free lane change to pass cars moving slower than the speed limit. This is an improvement from the automatic lane changes added in BlueCruise 1.2. The system is designed to consider the lane it is moving into as well, avoiding merging with traffic moving significantly faster than the vehicle. The system will also avoid moving the vehicle into the right-hand lane when off-ramps and inconsistent lane markings are there or when merging with traffic that requires the driver to take back control of the vehicle.

BlueCruise 1.5 uses a variety of sensors and cameras to detect the environment around the vehicle and determine the best time to initiate a lane change. The system will provide visual and audio prompts to alert the driver before initiating a lane change. The driver can cancel the automatic lane change by tapping the turn signal in the opposite direction of the planned lane change or holding the steering wheel in place, but holding the steering wheel generally gives the owner direct control over the vehicle again.

The Automatic Lane Change feature is designed to increase the amount of time drivers can spend driving hands-free without interruption. Ford's testing seems to show that BlueCruise 1.5 will automate up to 45% of lane changes on average. BlueCruise 1.5 will initially be available on the 2025 Mustang Mach-E, but that doesn't mean it's exclusive to that car. Ford plans to expand the availability of the software to other vehicles and model years in the future. The company is currently testing the software across a range of vehicles, including the F-150 and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's BlueCruise has been available on the Mustang Mach-E since 2021, and it will be the first car to have BlueCruise 1.5. However, Ford buyers will have more reason to stick to the brand as it goes to other vehicles.

Source: Ford