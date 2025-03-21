Anker Zolo 10K Portable Charger $17 $26 Save $9 If you're looking for a fast and affordable portable charger for all your gear, the Anker Zolo 10K power bank is the perfect solution. With 30W fast charging and a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard, this one device does it all. Buy on Amazon

With warmer weather right around the corner and summer quickly approaching, it's time to get out of the house. As you do, you'll want a portable power bank to keep your phone charged up. Luckily, my favorite little Anker 10,000mAh portable battery is on sale for a price too good to pass up.

Amazon is selling the new Anker Zolo 10K charger for under $15. It's 38% off, but an extra 10% coupon takes the price down even further. So low that it's basically a steal. Better yet, this power bank has a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard. There's nothing worse than realizing you remembered to grab your portable charger but forgot to bring a cable—we've all been there. Additionally, with it attached to the device, you'll never lose it.

Anker's Zolo line delivers affordable items without sacrificing features. For example, this Anker 10K charger features a small LCD display and 30W charging, along with the built-in braided USB-C cable. That's fast enough to top off your Galaxy S24 or iPhone 16 Pro at nearly top speed.

I think everyone should own a few power banks, as they're among the best accessories you can buy without spending a lot of money. Having a small device you can throw in a backpack or center console that's always ready to charge a phone in an emergency gives me peace of mind.

I bought the Anker Zolo 10K last time it went on sale, and it's a capable little charger. I loved it so much that I bought another one for my wife. It's small and feels rugged, the cable is extremely secure, and it's fast. Honestly, for under $15, this should be an impulse buy for most people. Hurry and buy one while the deal lasts; you'll be glad you did.