Anker Zolo 10K Portable Charger
If you're looking for a fast and affordable portable charger for all your gear, the Anker Zolo 10K power bank is the perfect solution. With 30W fast charging and a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard, this one device does it all.
With warmer weather right around the corner and summer quickly approaching, it's time to get out of the house. As you do, you'll want a portable power bank to keep your phone charged up. Luckily, my favorite little Anker 10,000mAh portable battery is on sale for a price too good to pass up.
Amazon is selling the new Anker Zolo 10K charger for under $15. It's 38% off, but an extra 10% coupon takes the price down even further. So low that it's basically a steal. Better yet, this power bank has a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard. There's nothing worse than realizing you remembered to grab your portable charger but forgot to bring a cable—we've all been there. Additionally, with it attached to the device, you'll never lose it.
Anker's Zolo line delivers affordable items without sacrificing features. For example, this Anker 10K charger features a small LCD display and 30W charging, along with the built-in braided USB-C cable. That's fast enough to top off your Galaxy S24 or iPhone 16 Pro at nearly top speed.
I think everyone should own a few power banks, as they're among the best accessories you can buy without spending a lot of money. Having a small device you can throw in a backpack or center console that's always ready to charge a phone in an emergency gives me peace of mind.
I bought the Anker Zolo 10K last time it went on sale, and it's a capable little charger. I loved it so much that I bought another one for my wife. It's small and feels rugged, the cable is extremely secure, and it's fast. Honestly, for under $15, this should be an impulse buy for most people. Hurry and buy one while the deal lasts; you'll be glad you did.