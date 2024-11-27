If you want to dip your toes into the world of phones but don't want to pay foldable phone prices, there's no better time than Black Friday to pick one up.

Foldable phones are all the rage lately. A phone that can turn into something nearly the size of a tablet is a compelling idea, after all—not to mention that it looks neat. However, foldables come with a high price tag, making them outside of the range of affordability for many. While it makes sense, considering foldable phones and bendable screens are not the norm yet.

But if there's anything you can expect for Black Friday, you can expect sales on everything, including the latest foldables.

To start, Samsung's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, have some good discounts. The Fold 6, in particular, is our pick for the best foldable overall, and the Flip 6 is a more familiar form that anyone with a flip phone would appreciate. The Fold 6 is on sale now for $1,514.99 ($505 off), while the Flip 6 is down to $799.37 ($300.62 off). The Flip 6 is less than a fair amount of flagship phones at that price!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a foldable smartphone that combines the functionality of a tablet with the convenience of a phone. It features a large, flexible internal screen that automatically picks up where you left off on the cover display. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a sleek, foldable smartphone. Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, it offers exceptional performance, a greatly improved dual-camera system, and Flex Mode for hands-free selfies and video calls. See at Amazon

If you don't want to go the Samsung route, however, there are plenty of other foldables on sale! The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for example, is $300 off, bringing the price down to $1,499. That's admittedly still a high price, but seeing as the phone was released in September while the Samsung foldables were released in July, there have been fewer opportunities for a deep discount. The OnePlus Open, meanwhile, has a $500 discount, bringing its total down to $1,199.99.

But both of those phones are foldables that turn into mini-tablets. If you like the Flip 6's old-yet-new school style but want an option beyond the Samsung offering, the 2024 model of the Motorola Razr+ is $799.99, $200 off the full price.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1499 $1799 Save $300 The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G4 processor, offers 16 GB of RAM, and comes with advanced AI capabilities, making it a powerful and efficient device for creativity and productivity. $1499 at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ (2024) $750 $1000 Save $250 The Motorola Razr+ powered gives you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. $750 at Amazon

OnePlus Open $1200 $1700 Save $500 The OnePlus Open is a tablet-like foldable phone. It features a phone-sized outside display and nearly square inside display, along with a massive camera array on the back. $1200 at Amazon

Looking for something else? Check out our Black Friday deals roundup for everything from TVs to smartwatches on sale!