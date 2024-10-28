Key Takeaways Flipper Zero is a versatile tool for dedicated tech enthusiasts but struggles with everyday use cases.

It features an evolving cyber-dolphin pet, firmware updates via app, and a diverse app library.

Accessories help to round out the feature set.

Despite being billed as a "multi-tool device for geeks," the Flipper Zero tries hard to have broader appeal. It's a small, chunky handheld device with a simple monochrome LCD display and a handful of buttons. It also features a playful cyber-dolphin as both its ever-present mascot and Tamagotchi-like pal, who evolves as you use the device. Although the Flipper Zero can autonomously interact with and control an impressive range of modern electronic devices, ID cards, and wristbands, finding everyday use cases might be one challenge this handheld can't overcome.

Flipper Zero 6 / 10 The Flipper Zero is a portable multi-tool electronic device in a toy-like body that's designed for experimentation. Pros Remotely interact with many devices

Extensible and expandable

App store

Unique virtual pet Cons Steep learning curve

Tough to find practical, everyday use cases

No touchscreen $170 at Flipper Devices Inc.

Price and Availability

The Flipper Zero is available directly from Flipper Devices Inc. for $170. It comes with the device, an 11-inch USB-C to USB-A cable, a quick-start guide, and a sticker. A microSD card from 4GB up to 256GB, not included, is required, with at least 16GB recommended.

I tried to use a generic 64GB Hunyeiz card, which Flipper indicated might not work because only authentic microSD cards support SPI "slow mode." It didn't work, so I had to use a 128GB SanDisk branded for the Nintendo Switch that I fortunately also had on hand.

Several official accessories are available for the Flipper Zero, including a silicone case ($15), a three-pack of screen protectors ($8), a WiFi dev board ($30), prototyping boards ($10), and a Video Game Module ($50).

Specifications CPU STMicroelectronics STM32WB55 Operating System FreeRTOS Display (Size, Resolution) Monochrome LCD; 1.4-inch, 128 × 64 pixels Dimensions 3.9 x 1.6 x .98 in Weight 3.7 oz Connectivity NFC; 125 kHz RFID; Sub-1 GHz Radio; Infrared port; GPIO pins; Bluetooth LE; USB 2.0; 1-Wire Expand

Setup and Software

Bill Loguidice / How-To Geek

The first step after inserting a working microSD card is to update the firmware, which can be done by connecting the Flipper Zero to a computer using the USB cable and downloading the "qFlipper" app for Windows, Mac, or Linux. Alternatively, you can use Bluetooth to connect to a mobile device and use the "Flipper Mobile App" for iPhone or Android.

Close

Onboard menu selections include Apps, for accessing installed apps, options for Sub-GHz, 125 kHz RFID, NFC, and infrared (IR) reading and writing, GPIO options if you have something connected to those pins, iButton options for reading older 1-wire keys, Bad USB to install qFlipper to a computer and, in conjunction with U2F, can make the Flipper Zero act as a USB universal 2nd-factor (U2F) authentication token or security key when signing into Web accounts, and Settings.

Settings lets you control Bluetooth, the LCD display options and notifications, storage, battery performance and power control, desktop for favorite and dummy mode apps and PIN code protection, Passport for your pet cyber-dolphin's details and progress, system customization, external module communication settings, and device information.

Close

While either the qFlipper or Flipper Mobile App lets you update the firmware or apps or take remote control of the Flipper Zero, only the Flipper Mobile App lets you install new apps directly from the official library. If you use qFlipper, you have to manually install any apps. These apps cover a wide range of categories, including ones that use specific connectivity options or work similarly to standard smartphone or tablet software like games, media, and tools, just simplified.

Form and Function: A Toy-like Tool

Bill Loguidice / How-To Geek

With its angular white body, roughly 4-inch width, and thickness of 1.15 inches, the Flipper Zero looks more like a rugged industrial tool than a sleek consumer product. The simple directional pad with center button and single back button and monochrome orange backlight LCD screen with a resolution of 128x64 pixels complete the no-nonsense look and feel.

Bill Loguidice / How-To Geek

While it looks like it can take a beating, I've seen some pretty distressed Flipper Zeros on the web with scratched screens and bodies. That's why I was happy to also have the official orange silicone case and screen protector, which add aesthetic appeal and make tossing the Flipper Zero in a bag no big deal.

On the right side of the device is a USB-C port for charging and connecting to a computer and a wrist strap slot. To the left of the wrist strap slot, and on the bottom of the device, is the microSD card slot.