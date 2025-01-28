Flic is finally taking pre-orders for the Flic Duo, an upgrade from the original Flic. This version has a lot more features for buyers to use, and is a hefty upgrade.

The company Flic started taking pre-orders for their new smart button, the Flic Duo today, so you can check out the official website to buy one. This button, shown off at the CES 2025 tech show, is meant to be a better way to control your smart home devices. You can control it with gestures, program it to do different things, and it sticks to things with a magnet. It works with most smart home systems.

There are over 30 customizable commands via presses, swipes, and rotations that users can program for their home. Context-aware features differentiate actions based on placement (mounted or handheld). Improved feedback includes a three-color LED and a built-in locator. Additional features like fall detection and a long-lasting battery boost its practicality.

You can pre-order the Flic Duo for $49 for a limited time. This special price is for people taking part in Flic's launch campaign. There are also some extra goodies available in special pre-order bundles, but those revolve around the game. The button will return to its regular $59 price tag after the pre-order date ends, which will be announced later.