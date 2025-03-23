Modern-age telescopes have offered us a tantalizing view of what lies in the vast expanse of space, while also giving us glimpses of the universe’s past. However, making telescopes that can peek deep into the cosmos is an incredibly technical and expensive task—but thanks to new research, that could change.

Here's how an innovative flat lens could solve these problems for satellites and space-based telescopes.

Understanding Telescopes and the Limitations of Lenses

Lenses, the fundamental element of telescopes, are particularly challenging from an engineering standpoint. Glass lenses come with their inherent set of limitations such as chromatic aberrations, resulting in color fringing issues and blurry images due to focus adjustment complexities. Scientists have explored achromatic lenses, but they don’t solve the problems entirely.

The biggest concern, however, is the bulk and size of the lenses, as well as the accompanying kit they are fitted inside. As the lens gets bigger, it needs more space aboard a telescope and stronger support structures. As a result, the weight and size of such telescopes reach a level where the payload capacity becomes yet another issue. The cost of launching these telescopes skyrockets, and so is the challenge of maintaining their structural integrity in space.

The solution to these fundamental problems could be quite simple, according to experts at the University of Utah. Their proposal is to replace curved lenses with a large aperture flat lens. Notably, as per their tests, these flat lenses are not only as effective at focusing light data, but also solve the inherent color correction problems of curved lenses.

How Does a Flat Lens Work?

To evaluate the performance of their unique lens, the team created a specialized optical test platform in a controlled environment where they could accurately assess its optical properties. Next, the researchers fitted the lens into a functional telescope configuration and captured actual images of the Sun and the Moon. The results were encouraging, as the telescope delivered enough sharpness and resolution to clearly distinguish sunspots.

Just to clear any doubt here, these are not the spots you see on the Sun during an eclipse. Instead, sunspots are the dark areas on the Sun's surface caused by magnetic activity affecting the flow of hot gases. Sunspots are not easy to capture because the immense brightness requires careful exposure calibration and filtering to distinguish the dark spots. Moreover, due to the distance between telescopes and the Sun, an imaging kit with high magnification and strong resolution is required.

In addition to the sunspots, the flat-lens telescope was also able to capture the unique surface details of the Moon. This high level of detail backed the lens's ability to gather and focus light with high precision, an encouraging sign that it can be deployed for astronomical observations.

“If successful, these flat lenses could lead to simpler, cheaper airborne and space-based imaging systems for astronomy and Earth observation,” says Rajesh Menon, lead author of the paper published in the Applied Physics Letters journal. Menon further highlighted the immense potential of their flat lens at lowering the cost of telescopes, thanks to the significant reduction in weight and size it helps achieve.

Curved Lens vs. Flat Mirrors

There are predominantly two types of telescopes: those that rely on lenses, and the second and more advanced class that depend on mirrors. Both types of telescopes follow a different approach to how they interact with light.

For example, the iconic Hubble Space Telescope falls into the latter category. The primary mirror on this floating space telescope is a disk of specialized glass with a diameter of 7.9 feet and a weight worth 1,825 pounds.

A lens-based telescope relies on a process called refraction, which is essentially the bending of light when it passes through a different medium. When a lens is fitted inside a telescope, refraction makes faraway objects appear closer. The further you want to see, the thicker is the lens you need. As a result, for long-range ground-based telescopes, the lenses quickly become huge and heavy. It also needs to be practically free of any surface or material flaws, or it will produce blurry images with color inaccuracies.

Mirror-based telescopes employ the concept of light reflection. Compared to lenses, mirrors can be thin and light, despite their large footprint. Owing to these fundamental advantages, mirror-based variants such as the Hubble and James Webb Space telescopes have revolutionized astronomy. But they are not without limitations. The mirrors require consistent cleaning and maintenance to avoid degradation of surface coating and dust accumulation due to atmospheric pollution factors, which also affect ground-based stargazing.