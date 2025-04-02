Microsoft Windows has been around for nearly four decades, and many features have come and gone over the years. Some of that removed functionality is just a sign of the times—we don’t really need native DOS application compatibility anymore—but some features would still be useful in 2025. Sometimes, you get it right the first time.

These are some applications and features that I would like to return in future updates to Windows. I don’t think these are likely to happen due to technical or profit-seeking reasons, but I still want them!

1 Windows Movie Maker

Modern versions of Windows have two built-in video editors: the Photos app, and Clipchamp. The former is only helpful for basic trimming and audio options, while Clipchamp is a proper video editor with a timeline and some impressive features. Clipchamp is cross-platform and owned by Microsoft, but it requires a subscription to unlock watermark-free exports, up to 4K support, more stock videos and audio, and other functionality.

Windows Movie Maker was included with Windows Me and Windows XP, and it later became part of the Windows Essential software suite. It wasn’t a powerful or advanced video editor, but it covered all the basics in a simple interface, and didn’t require a subscription. It would be great to see Microsoft revisit that idea, instead of turning the video editor into yet another upselling opportunity for Windows. Apple’s iMovie isn’t great these days, but it is still completely free.

2 Microsoft Edge, Before It Got Bad

Microsoft Edge was originally based on Internet Explorer, though it had a significantly overhauled rendering engine and a new interface. It still wasn’t properly competing with Chrome’s dominance in the browser market, so Microsoft replaced it in 2020. The new version looked and worked a lot like the old Edge, but it now used the same Chromium foundation as Google Chrome, Vivaldi, and other web browsers. Edge was also ported to Mac and Linux—the first Microsoft-made Mac web browser since Internet Explorer for Mac was discontinued in 2005, and the company’s first Linux web browser ever.