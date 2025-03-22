Games are fun and all, but some of the best experiences in virtual reality can just be walking through immersive worlds. VRChat, the VR social and games platform available on nearly every platform, has thousands of fantastic worlds to explore. Here are five of my favorites that you should check out.

You can visit these worlds for yourself: VRChat is a free download on Steam, Meta Quest, HTC Vive, and Android phones/tablets. The PC version on Steam doesn't require a VR headset, but the worlds lose some of their appeal outside the intended virtual reality environment. Most of these worlds are compatible with both PC and Quest, though varying amounts of detail are lost in the Quest versions.