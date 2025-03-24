Fitbit Inspire 3 $70 $100 Save $30 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a sleek fitness tracker that monitors your activity, heart rate, sleep, and stress levels, offering personalized insights. With a lightweight design, vibrant display, and up to 10 days of battery life, it keeps you motivated every step of the way without breaking the bank. $70 at Amazon

If you can't splurge for a Google Pixel Watch, Google's Fitbit sub-brand is an amazing option if all you need is something to track your workouts. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the cheapest in the lineup, but it's still pretty good, and it has just hit a new all-time low price, so you better act quickly.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 comes with a $99 MSRP attached, but right now, you can get one for just $69 on Amazon in all colorways. It's the lowest price we've seen the fitness band go for, and it's a 30% discount for a pretty fully-featured fitness band with tons of sensors and options.

The Inspire 3 is as basic as a fitness band can get. It features 1GB of memory and a 0.76-inch screen, and comes with a range of sensors to track and help you with various kinds of workouts and other uses. This device offers stress management, workout intensity tracking, sleep monitoring, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. It's also pretty lightweight at up to 3.8 ounces, and it can take a splash—it can be submerged up to 50 meters and it boasts an IP68 waterproof rating. The battery charges in 2 hours and it's able to last up to a whopping 10 days on one charge.

The band connects via Bluetooth to iOS and Android devices, and the Fitbit app is pretty complete—I like it a lot on my Pixel Watch 3, even if Premium gatekeeps some of the best stuff. It's not a smartwatch, but if all you're after is the fitness tracking features for going to the gym or jogging, you might as well just get this and keep an extra $200 in your pocket.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 has been down to $79 occasionally, but $69 is a new all-time low, and an amazing price for one of the best entry-level fitness trackers out there. Make sure to buy yours while it lasts.