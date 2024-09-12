All Fitbit owners can now access Daily Readiness Score readouts for free. Plus, Fitbit is now offering a Cardio Load system that can help you plan and maximize your sustained cardio workouts.

Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score functionality originally launched in 2021 as a Premium feature. The premise is pretty simple; Fitbit analyzes your metrics and tells you how to treat your body on any given day. If you run a marathon on Tuesday, it may tell you to rest on Wednesday. Or, if you've gone easy on yourself and slept a full eight hours, Fitbit might suggest a set of high-intensity workouts.

The Daily Readiness Score is also being adjusted to more accurately reflect the human body's "recovery signals." And, interestingly, Fitbit has adjusted the numbers associated with its "Low," "Moderate," and "High," readiness readings—they are now ≥29, 30-64, and ≤65, respectively.

Fitbit

The following Fitbit devices now offer Daily Readiness Score for free:

Luxe

Charge 5 & Charge 6

Inspire 2 & Inspire 3

Sense & Sense 2

Versa 2, Versa 3, & Versa 4

Pixel Watch owners can also access the Daily Readiness Score for free. Of course, this feature was already offered as a free perk on the Pixel Watch 3, which launched just one month ago.

I should point out that Garmin, one of Fitbit's rivals, already offers a Daily Readiness Score-like feature for free (though this is limited to some of the company's more expensive watches). The Apple Watch can also offer Daily Readiness functionality when paired with a third-party app Training Today or Athlytic.

Along with free Daily Readiness Score functionality, Fitbit is now unveiling a new Cardio Load metric that measures the overall stress on your cardiovascular system throughout the day (not just during workouts). This data is fun to look at, though it also contributes to a new Target Cardio Load system—Fitbit will tell you how much cardio you need to maintain or improve your current cardiovascular fitness.

Daily Readiness Score and Cardio Load functionality are currently rolling out to Fitbit customers through a server-side update. The update, which requires the latest version of the Fitbit app (4.23 or later), may take a few days to reach all customers.

Source: Fitbit