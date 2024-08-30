We liked the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch a lot when it first came out—it's perfect for your kids, but the Pass subscription might be too pricey for some. Now, though, you can save a lot of money on the LTE subscription.

Today and tomorrow only (Aug 30 and 31), you can get 50% off the annual Fitbit Ace Pass subscription. It's usually $9.99 monthly, and $119.00 yearly, but right now, you can grab one year of Fitbit Ace Pass for $59.98. What the Ace Pass does is it unlocks the full capabilities of your smartwatch, giving you LTE connectivity, GPS, calling and messaging, access to Fitbit Arcade, and full access to software updates. The watch's one weak point is that most of its features are behind a paywall, and getting the Ace Pass is kind of mandatory, so you'll have to get this nonetheless if you get one of these smartwatches. That being said, it's much better to shell out $60 for one whole year than to shell out $120, or to pay $10 monthly.

We reviewed the Fitbit Ace LTE recently, and we liked it a lot. It has intuitive communication features (calls, texts, emojis, voice messages), and fun activity tracking that doesn't feel like fitness tracking. It also has a sleek design suitable for a wide range of ages. However, the upfront cost and monthly subscription are considered pricey. Compared to competitors like the Gizmo Watch 3 and Garmin Bounce, the Ace LTE offers a more comprehensive smartwatch experience at a higher price point. The fact that this is a "smartwatch for kids" probably compelled Google to put up the paywall—it's, ultimately, a niche product. But it's a fun gadget for your kids, and if you take advantage of this deal, the subscription might not be that painful.

You can sign up for Fitbit Ace Pass from Google's website. It's only available until tomorrow, so act quickly.