A smartwatch for kids? Is that really necessary? I wouldn't blame you if that's your first thought when seeing a product like the Fitbit Ace LTE. However, Google thoroughly convinced me that this is exactly the type of device kids should have. The Ace LTE was built from the ground up with kids in mind, and it shows.

Fitbit Ace LTE is the ultimate kids' smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity for calls, texts, and GPS tracking. Encourage active lifestyles, stay connected, and enjoy peace of mind with fun activity challenges and parental controls. Pros Excellent software that isn't dumbed down for kids

Communication features are intuitive and work very well

Fitness tracking doesn't feel like fitness tracking

Smartly designed to be dressed up or down for wide range of ages

Just enough fun and games to be engaging but not distracting Cons Upfront cost and Ace Pass subscription are pricey

Price and Availability

The Fitbit Ace LTE is available now for $229.95. It comes in two color options: "Spicy" white/lime green and "Mild" charcoal/gray. Both options come with a color-coordinating fabric velcro band. The Ace LTE also requires an Ace Pass subscription for $9.99 per month or $119 annually ($59.98 through August 31, 2024).

Specifications Onboard GPS GPS/GNSS with Google Location Accuracy Display Corning Gorilla Glass 3, OLED display (333 ppi with DCI-P3) Battery 328 mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Durability Water resistant to 50 m Dimensions 41.04 x 44.89 x 13.35 mm Weight 28.03 g Audio Built-in microphone and speaker Fast charging 30 minutes to 60%, 70 minutes to 100% Expand

Lookin’ Cool, No Matter Your Age

The Fitbit Ace LTE is designed for kids ages 7 and up, and that can be a bit of a design challenge. There’s a big difference between what a 7-year-old and a 14-year-old will think looks “cool.” Google and Fitbit did a great job of creating a device that can appeal to both ends of the age spectrum.

For starters, there are two color options: “Spicy” in white/lime green and “Mild” in charcoal/gray. Google also offers a wide variety of quick-connect bands to choose from. We tested the Spicy model with the default purple fabric band and the green “Spooky Pugs” fabric band. My son really liked the colors, and it was fun for him to swap bands when he wanted to change it up.

The Fitbit Ace LTE comes with a hard plastic protective bumper as well (in bright green or charcoal). The bumper is an essential accessory if your kid is on the younger side. It protects the screen from bumps and scratches while also making the watch look a bit more like a toy. In my testing, the bumper did fall off once, but it has to be bumped pretty hard for that to happen.

You might not realize this is a smartwatch for kids if you saw the Mild version without the bumper. It’s an unassuming rounded square with two buttons on the right side. That’s where I think Google did a great job with the design. The watch can look minimal and “grown-up” or very vibrant and playful, depending on the model and bands your child chooses.

In terms of specifications, the Fitbit Ace LTE is very similar to a Pixel Watch 2 at its core. That’s actually very important for two reasons. One, it’s a $230 device—the specs better be good. But also, many kid-focused products skimp on specs, and the experience suffers for it. There’s none of that with the Fitbit Ace LTE. This is a high-quality device for people of all ages.

Software That Doesn’t Talk Down to Kids

Designing software that needs to appeal to both young kids and tweens might be an even bigger challenge. Lean more toward the younger end, and the older kids feel like they’re using a device “for babies." Go too far in the opposite direction, and the younger kids might have a hard time figuring it out.

As a parent, I have used my fair share of software designed for kids. Some of it is truly terrible and almost insultingly dumbed down. Thankfully, that was not at all the case with the Fitbit Ace LTE. I was incredibly impressed with the software on the watch and the companion app. You can see glimpses of Google’s Pixel Watch UI here and there—mainly the quick settings and notifications—but it’s mostly a brand-new experience.

The setup process (which requires an iPhone or Android phone to get started) guided my son through creating his “Eejie,” which is almost like a modern-day Giga Pet, but much less needy. The more your kid moves and hits goals, the happier their Eejie will be. It didn’t seem like this was a major part of the experience, though. My son had fun customizing the Eejie but wasn’t super interested beyond that.

The Eejie lives in “Bit Valley,” which can be accessed to the right of the watch face. This is where you can decorate the Eejie’s home with items that are collected and purchased by hitting goals and accomplishing the Daily Quests. Bit Valley was very cute, and my son had fun with this at times, but it wasn’t something he was doing every day.

The thing that my son unquestionably loved the most in our 3+ weeks of testing was calling and messaging. Pressing the top button on the side of the watch takes your kid to the Contacts page. From here, they can very easily tap on a contact and then type a message, choose a stock text message, send an emoji, make a phone call, or record a voice message.

I cannot adequately explain how many poop emojis I received from my son. So much poop. And you know what? I absolutely loved it, and my son loved it even more. He is actually younger than the recommended age bracket, yet he had no trouble at all using the various communication methods. Emoji was the clear favorite, followed closely by voice messages. A lot of the time we were just sending silly stuff back and forth, but it was genuinely useful at times as well.