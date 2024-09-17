Kensington has released the SD5000T5 EQ Thunderbolt 5 Triple 4K Docking Station. This is the first Intel-certified Thunderbolt 5 dock available for purchase commercially. This announcement comes shortly after the first Thunderbolt 5 cables hit the market in July, so Kensington is currently the only one offering this kind of equipment.

The SD5000T5 has fast speeds, supporting data transfers up to 80Gbps, with a Bandwidth Boost feature allowing up to 120Gbps for handling video-intensive tasks. It also has impressive display support that lets owners connect up to three 4K monitors at 144Hz or two 8K monitors at 60Hz. One notable highlight of the SD5000T5 is its substantial 140W Power Delivery capability. This makes it an ideal solution for power-hungry workstations, which makes sure the dock, connected laptop, and peripherals receive enough power through a single cable. This is great for streamlining a setup and reducing cable clutter.

Kensington

The dock has three Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports, one Thunderbolt 5 host port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps ports, a combo audio jack, dual SD/Micro Card readers, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. Those SD and microSD card slots work about the same as a dedicated USB SD adapter, with fast transfer speeds. It is worth noting that the dock is compatible with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and USB-C devices running Windows 11 (23H2 or later) or macOS (14.5 or later). With all this, you can connect many devices and accessories without needing more adapters.

The SD5000T5 also offers a zero-footprint mounting option, which lets buyers mount the dock out of the way. Kensington offers its DockWorks software for free for all buyers. This software is designed to make sure all buyers have an easy time with connection, performance, and security from the dock. The SD5000T5 comes also with a 3-year limited warranty and security cable lock slots, which provides a safeguard for this hefty investment.

If you happen to need a Thunderbolt 5 dock, the SD5000T5 is available for purchase for $400.

Source: Kensington, The Verge