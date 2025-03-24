Summary New moons are part of the lunar cycle when the moon is between the Earth and sun, appearing dark.

The next new moon is on March 29.

March 29 new moon will be a "super" new moon near perigee, coupled with a partial solar eclipse.

There is a new moon every month, and occasionally, we can even see two new moons in a month. However, a "super" new moon isn't that common and is set to grace our skies very soon. Here's everything to know about it.

What Is a New Moon?

A new moon is one of the eight lunar phases. As the Moon orbits around the Earth, the amount of its sunlit side that we see changes during the lunar orbit, resulting in different moon appearances across a lunar month. Sometimes, the entire face of the Moon visible to us is brightly glowing. Other times, only a thin crescent is lit, and sometimes, the Moon seemingly goes dark. Eight of these different moon appearances are called lunar phases; the new moon is the first or invisible phase.

During a new moon, the Moon is positioned between the sun and the Earth, so the side facing the Earth is not illuminated, making it appear dark. While typically, you'll be hard-pressed to make out the moon during a new moon, it becomes visible during a solar eclipse. This is because the Moon blocks the sun's light during the eclipse, and the dark disk of the new moon becomes visible as it's silhouetted against the bright sun.

Another fascinating phenomenon that makes the new moon slightly visible is Earthshine. A very faint glow can sometimes be seen because some of the sunlight is reflected from the Earth's surface. Part of it reaches the dark new moon and then gets reflected to us.

When Is the Next New Moon?

A new moon is a common astronomical event and takes place every lunar month (29.5 days). It's even possible to have two new moons in a calendar month. As the lunar month is slightly shorter than most calendar months, if a new moon occurs at the very beginning of a calendar month, it's possible to get another new moon at the very end of the same calendar month.

The next new moon is set to occur on March 29. For two new moons in a calendar month, you'll have to wait till August 2027, with its first new moon on August 2 and the second on August 31. The second new moon in a calendar month is sometimes called a black moon. A black moon has multiple definitions, and the third new moon in an astronomical season with four new moons is also called a black moon.

What's "Super" About the March 29 New Moon

The March 29 new moon is special. It's the first of the so-called "super" new moons in 2025. It's dubbed "super" because the moon will be almost at its perigee. The perigee is a point in the moon's orbit at which it is closest to the Earth. The March new moon will be about 1.5 days before the lunar perigee, making this new moon among the closest to the Earth in the year.

The only new moon that will be closer to the Earth in 2025 falls on April 27, the same day as the lunar perigee. As a result, the April 27 new moon will also be a super new moon. There are no other super new moons in 2025.

It's Also a Partial Solar Eclipse