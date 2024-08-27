Despite being nearly 20 years old, Mozilla Firefox still routinely receives updates, bug fixes, new features and security tweaks from its developer community. In the upocoming Firefox 130 update, which is currently rolling out, the browser can now automatically launch the picture-in-picture function whenever you click over to a different tab.

When you play a video in Firefox and then navigate to a different tab or screen, Picture-in-Picture (PiP), which debuted in July, will continue to display the video in a small separate window, allowing you to multitask. However, you'd normally need to manually click on the PiP icon to activate the feature. Thanks to Mozilla contributor Daniele Ferla, PiP will now automatically launch whenever you click over to a new tab.

Firefox 130 also boasts a host of other improvements and bug fixes. Debugging large files in the DevTools Debugger won't take as long moving forward now that contributor Olli Pettay shortened the cycle collection times in the debugger's workers. Taking screenshots of code is getting easier as well, now that you can simply hover over elements in the shadow DOM and capture more snippets in each screenshot. Firefox will also support localized search restrictions on keyword results when users type @ into the search bar. You'll also be able to vote for the stories and articles that you want to see on the New Tab page. Just hover over the card to vote up or down and help improve future recommendations.

You can test out the new Picture-in-Picture functionality for yourself, as well as the rest of the new features like vertical tabs, by downloading the latest iteration of Firefox Nightly. As its name implies, Firefox Nightly is updated daily and showcases new features that have "reached sufficient maturity," per Mozilla, to garner community feedback and bug reports. Note that Firefox Nightly is a pre-release browser designed with developers in mind and is not a stable build, so you'll want to stick with the standard version for your day-to-day browsing needs.

Source: Mozilla