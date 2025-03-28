Summary Figure plans to mass-produce humanoid robots, starting with 12,000 a year to 100,000 in four years.

Figure's new factory uses their own robots to build more robots—entering an innovative and slightly unsettling cycle.

Mass production of humanoid robots may eventually make them more affordable with cost-saving design changes.

Figure plans to mass-produce its humanoid robots, and that gives me mixed feelings. On the one hand, it's incredibly cool, but on the other hand, every single robot apocalypse movie I’ve ever watched warns that this is a very bad idea!

12,000 Robots a Year, and That’s Just the Beginning

If you’ve been keeping up with humanoid robotics, you’ve definitely heard of Figure. They recently made waves with a demo of their onboard AI, Helix, which helps the robot execute commands without prior training and allows them to work together seamlessly. But if you haven’t heard of them, just know they’re a major player in the field, rubbing shoulders with big names like Boston Dynamics and Tesla.

Until now, Figure has been making its robots in small batches, with each robot costing a lot of time and money to make. And it is not just them. The entire humanoid robotics industry is still in the prototype phase, with many big names still not ready for mass production.

We’ve been seeing demos of Boston Dynamics’ Atlas for years, but you can’t actually buy one. Tesla’s Optimus is in the same boat, only making appearances at Tesla events. Even Unitree, which impressed me with a demo video of a mass-production version of its G1 robot, is yet to confirm that mass production is actually underway.

That’s all changing with Figure’s announcement of BotQ—a plan for a high-volume manufacturing facility for humanoid robots. The company aims to start with 12,000 robots per year, then scale up to 100,000 within four years. It’s an ambitious goal, but if they can pull it off, it might just light a fire under the competition and get humanoid robots to market even faster.