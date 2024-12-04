It's December, which means the holidays are nearing and everyone is putting up decorations. Have you ever felt like putting up decorations on your desktop, though? An app called Festivitas is here for just that.

Developer Simon B. Støvring released the Festivitas app, which has a very straightforward purpose—putting Christmas lights on your macOS desktop. You'll be able to put up animated lights hanging from your menu bar, as well as on top of your dock. And you'll be able to customize those lights however you want. You can increase or decrease the amount of actual lights, and you can fine-tune exactly how you want them to be lighted up, the pattern in which they light up, and the colors as well.

Simon Støvring

You can even customize the size of the actual lights. Pair this up with a neat Christmas wallpaper, and you'll have yourself in a very festive mood every time you open up your MacBook for work.

The Festivitas app needs access to accessibility features, but once you grant those on your Settings app, then you'll be very well served by these neat lights. It's an app that's relatively simple in its functionality and, while it's probably not a game changer or anything, it's pretty neat and something that will make your MacBook stand out from the rest. It's a cool way to get that cheerful holiday spirit going. Some users report limitations such as the fact that the lights don't seem to work across multiple screens, but some of the quirks that do exist (it actually seems pretty complete right now) will probably be ironed out in subsequent updates.

The app needs at least macOS 14.6, so you'll probably want to make sure your laptop is as updated as possible before giving this a spin. It requires a donation of at least 4 euros before actually letting you download the app, but even if there wasn't a requirement, it's probably a good idea to support independent developers anyway.

Source: Simon Støvring (Mastodon), Festivitas.app