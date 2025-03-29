What happened to the fun, exciting, and unique Android phones that used to get released? If you feel like smartphones all look the same these days, you're not alone. I miss the Android of old when phones came with dual front-facing speakers, wild designs, and cutting-edge changes looking to break the mold.

Naturally, many designs or features fizzled out due to new design approaches or didn't get enough attention from customers, but that doesn't mean they weren't great ideas. With that in mind, here are a few old Android phone features I wish never went missing.

5 The Option For a Removable Battery

iFixit

Remember when we could easily replace the battery on our smartphones? The last Samsung flagship with such an option was the Galaxy S5. Being able to pop the back cover off and throw in a full battery was great, even if it's not all that useful in 2025.

Phones now come with huge battery packs and crazy-fast charging speeds, so we don't necessarily need this feature anymore. Plus, with an integrated battery, manufacturers are now delivering sleeker phones with IP68 water-resistant ratings and things of that nature. However, that doesn't mean I don't miss having the option.