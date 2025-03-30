Chrome has been my go-to browser for years. While it comes packed with features, it still lacks some functionalities other browsers offer. To compensate, I often rely on third-party extensions, which pose potential risks. Here are some features I’d love to see natively integrated into Chrome.

1 Ad Blocker

Google Chrome lacks a built-in ad blocker, and there's a clear reason for that—Google's business model heavily depends on advertising revenue, which reached $264 billion in 2024, according to Statista. A look at its ad revenue growth over the years makes it evident why Chrome, with its 66% market share, avoids adding an ad blocker—it would directly impact its core business.

That said, the absence of a native ad-blocking feature doesn’t mean ads can't be blocked. Like many users, I rely on third-party ad-blocking extensions to get the job done. However, these extensions can pose privacy risks. A built-in ad blocker would eliminate the need for third-party solutions, but would Google willingly undercut its revenue stream? The chances are less likely.

Browsers like Brave and Opera have built-in ad blockers, so it would be great to see Chrome follow suit.

2 A Built-In VPN

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become vital for securing our internet connection, bypassing regional restrictions, and safeguarding data. Since Chrome doesn’t have a built-in VPN, I have to rely on third-party VPN services through extensions, which, like any extension, come with potential privacy risks. Also, these services often come with a paid subscription, which strains my finances.