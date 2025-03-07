We're only a month away from Nintendo's big Switch 2 event, yet gamers are still desperate for early information. Now, through a mandatory FCC filing, Nintendo has revealed the Switch 2's model number and confirmed some of the console's functionality.

New Wi-Fi 6 Speeds

As a handheld console, the Switch 2 needs to offer fast and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. A traditional Wi-Fi 5 implementation might be fine today, but it'll grow less and less acceptable as we careen into the end of the decade—if the Switch 2 follows the same seven-year lifecycle as its predecessor, it'll remain the flagship Nintendo console through 2032.

Nintendo seems to understand the need for high-speed wireless connectivity. Its FCC filing states that the Switch 2 modem will support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which is obviously an upgrade from the traditional Wi-Fi 5.

To be clear, the Wi-Fi 6 standard doesn't unlock any additional spectrum, nor does it provide massive boosts in speed. It's essentially just an optimized version of Wi-Fi 5. An upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E would be far more substantial and provide a lot more future-proofing.

However, the Switch 2's use of this protocol should improve stability in online multiplayer games, particularly for those who live in apartments or homes with a ton of internet-connected devices. It may also improve download speeds, though as far as I'm aware, Nintendo's sluggish eShop servers are usually to blame for slow game downloads. If Nintendo fails to upgrade its servers, then the eShop will remain a bottleneck.

Of course, there's a non-zero chance that Nintendo will nerf the Switch 2's Wi-Fi 6 modem. The original Switch docking station has a USB 3.0 port that's still limited to USB 2.0 speeds, and Nintendo waited four years to enable Bluetooth audio connectivity on the old console. I won't be surprised if the company pulls a similar trick with the Wi-Fi 6 capability to mildly improve battery life or eke out some other invisible benefit.

Hello, Model Number BEE-001!

Notably, the new FCC filing also reveals the Switch 2's model number: BEE-001, a clear departure from the original Switch's "HAC" naming scheme. The "BEE" family name is also reflected in the Switch 2's accessories, specifically the Joy-Cons (BEE-012, BEE-014) and the docking station (BEE-053).

Nintendo model numbers usually carry some significance or meaning. The Game Boy went by model number DMG-01, which stands for "Dot Matrix Game," while the N64, GameCube, and Wii model numbers are based on pre-production codenames—"NUS" for "Nintendo Ultra Sixty-four," "DOL" for "Dolphin," "RVL" for "Revolution."

However, I have no guess as to what "BEE" stands for. It may have no meaning, or it may reference something that Nintendo hasn't revealed yet.

I should clarify that this FCC filing is different from the mystery filingthat Nintendo submitted late last year. The new filing is almost certainly the Switch 2 (it contains diagrams for removable controllers and console docking), while the old filing appears to be some kind of USB accessory, possibly a camera or a wireless video transmitter.

NFC and Dual Charging Ports Confirmed

Nintendo

Unsurprisingly, this FCC filing confirms NFC functionality for the Switch 2. The original Switch utilized NFC to scan Amiibo and unlock in-game content—a feature that will continue through the new generation. Nintendo also specifies that its RFID sensor will be located under the right Joy-Con, just as it was in the original Switch.

The more exciting news is that the Switch 2's secondary USB-C port will support charging. Nintendo already revealed that the Switch 2 will have two USB ports, but some people speculated that the topmost port would only be for headphones or other accessories.

That said, charging speed and USB capabilities are unknown. Nintendo's filing does rate the Switch 2 USB ports for 39 watts (15V/2.6A), but this is the same maximum wattage of the original Switch (which severely throttles charging speed when undocked, thereby making the technical spec somewhat arbitrary). We don't know if you can charge the Switch 2 from both ports simultaneously, nor do we know the USB data transfer rate. And because the original Switch was not fully compliant with USB-C charging or DP Alt Mode standards, it's hard to draw any conclusions in this area.

Nintendo confirms that the Switch 2 will arrive before the end of the year. A Nintendo Direct livestream, scheduled for April 2nd, will provide additional details about the console. However, we don't know whether Nintendo will announce the pricing or release date during its Direct event.

Source: Federal Communications Commission (FCC) via The Verge