Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is teaming up with FC Barcelona, the football (soccer) club, to release two FC-themed feature phones. It's a bit of a weird collaboration, but we'll allow it.

The HMD Barça 3210 and the HMD Barça Fusion devices are scheduled to go on sale in mid-April 2025. This is meant to be a collaboration between Europe's largest smartphone manufacturer and the football club. The HMD Barça 3210 is a take on the classic 3210 model with FC Barcelona-themed design elements. The device comes in the club's distinctive Blau and Grana colors and features a silver Barça crest on the back. This feature phone is positioned as a device that allows fans to focus on watching football games without social media distractions, as it doesn't support social media applications.

The HMD Barça 3210 includes several club-specific features, such as 12 bespoke FC Barcelona wallpapers and a customized user interface. The device also contains hidden audio messages from players, including Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Eric Garcia, Fermín López, and Íñigo Martínez. The classic Snake game has been reimagined with an FC Barcelona theme, where players collect trophies while avoiding red and yellow cards on the pitch.

In terms of specifications, the HMD Barça 3210 is equipped with a 2MP camera with flash, a torch feature, 4G capability for phone calls, and a 1450 mAh battery. The device also features IP54 splash protection, making it suitable for matchday conditions.

The release of the Barça 3210 builds on HMD's previous success with reintroducing the 3210 for its 25th anniversary. HMD has reported gaining market share for two consecutive years with double-digit growth in 2024, showing a 10% increase in feature phone sales as more buyers look for "dumbphones" to escape digital distractions.