This article is sponsored by Municorn Fax. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

Not many of us still have printers in our homes, but even fewer of us still own the ultra-antiquated fax machine. This relic of the 80s and 90s used to be a standard form of communication in business and could be seen in pretty much any office. It may feel like this method of sending information has gone extinct…until you’re asked to do it.

It’s estimated that 40% of businesses continue to use faxing as a method of file sharing, with the most prevalence in health care, legal professions, and government agencies.

If you’ve been asked to fax some documents and you’ve found yourself stuck, we’re here to help with four easy solutions to pick from!

First off you need a trusted business to get started. Municorn Fax is a leading provider of online communications solutions with a proven track record, serving more than 13 million customers across the world. Depending on your preference, you can use their iPhone fax app, Android fax app, email-to-fax service, or web-based faxing to send a fax without a fax machine.

Safe, Convenient, and Flexible Faxing With the Online Fax App