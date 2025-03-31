Summary I set out to find an email client that had a very specific set of features, leading me to try several of the biggest clients out there.

Through testing, I found that many clients work decently, but only one actually stood out as the one that met all my feature requirements.

In the end, Spark is the only app that solved all the problems I had with modern email clients. It also has a paid version if you need extra features.

There is no shortage of email clients to choose from, but I wanted one that was seamless to use across different devices and platforms. So, I tried many email clients to find the one that met my practical needs and was appealing to use. Here's what I found.

I Wanted a Cross-Platform Email Client to Keep My Devices in Sync

I monitor seven email accounts. It can be cumbersome to set up a new device if I have to manually log into each account one at a time. I've done this for years, but it's always annoying—2FA codes galore, having to wait for things to load, manually entering passwords. It works, but it's not fluid, streamlined, or a good use of time.

The first time I experienced an email client that would keep all my accounts in sync through one login was Newton Mail, which has since closed. Newton was great in many ways and is still the best email client I've ever used. One of my favorite features of Newton was its single sign-on that held all my emails in one place. Setting up new devices became much easier this way.

In addition to the single sign-on functionality, I also wanted to be able to use the same app across all platforms. This immediately kicked Apple Mail out of the running, because my personal platforms of choice are Windows, macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. If I was on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS exclusively, I would be fine on Apple Mail. However, I occasionally use Android too. So, having an Android client is extremely convenient, but not a strict necessity for me. On other platforms, though, a native app is a must.

Since Newton shut down a few years ago, my search for an email client that had a simple single sign-on and full cross-platform support was reignited.

One thing to note is that having all of your emails logged in through a single sign-on can be seen as a security risk, and it is to some extent. To achieve this, the service has to store your login credentials (encrypted) on their server, and oftentimes stores your emails on their server, instead of acting simply as an email viewer. While this is a security risk, I'm willing to accept the risk of giving these companies my information for the sake of convenience. Not everyone might be comfortable with this, but I personally am.

I Tried Several Email Clients to Find the Best One

When Newton closed its doors years ago, I settled on one or two clients as the ones I bounced between. One client was Canary, which I used for quite a while. Then, I moved to Spark, and used it as my primary client for a few years. Eventually, I wanted to make sure that I was using the best client for me, so I tried Thunderbird, Mailbird, Apple Mail, New Outlook, Windows Mail, and a few other clients.

Canary was the client I stuck to the longest (until Spark, but I'll get to that in a moment). I really enjoyed Canary, but eventually the AI features took center stage and the interface became too cluttered for my liking. I liked the read receipts that Canary offers, even on the free plan, but I just couldn't get past the UI.

New Outlook is, well, New Outlook. I've already written about my woes with New Outlook, but it just doesn't check any boxes for me. No unified inbox, no syncing of email accounts, and a poor UI.