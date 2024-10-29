Fantastical is expanding beyond Apple's ecosystem for the first time with a new Windows version. Fantastical is a popular calendar app known for its natural language parsing and task management features.

The development of the Windows version of Fantastical has been a long-awaited update. Flexibits, the company behind Fantastical, has spent three years crafting a fully native Windows version that mirrors the app's features across other platforms. The Windows version of Fantastical is part of the Fantastical 4.0 update, which includes improvements and new features across all platforms. While a free version with limited features is available for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro, a Flexibits Premium subscription is required to unlock the full range of capabilities.

The Premium subscription gives access to features like natural language parsing for scheduling events, task management integration with Google Tasks, Microsoft 365, and Todoist, and scheduling features like Openings and Proposals. Openings allow users to create time slots for others to book, while Proposals lets event organizers poll attendees for optimal scheduling. Users can also see weather information tied to event locations directly within the app. The Premium subscription also gives users access to Cardhop, a companion Contacts app alternative that uses natural language parsing for streamlined contact management. Cardhop offers features like widgets, Shortcuts support, easy contact card sharing, business card scanning, and more.

Fantastical's move is great because now Windows users can enjoy one of the eight best productivity apps for saving time. The premium subscription is $6.99 per month or $56.99 per year. Users can also try a 14-day free trial to see if they want to keep a full subscription. There's also a family plan that offers up to five family members full access to Fantastical across all platforms for $10.49 per month or $89.99 per year. The pricing plan page highlights everything that comes with a subscription and different ways to subscribe.

