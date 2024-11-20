Facebook Messenger is one of the most used apps for calls, and it's a particularly good way to reach relatives and old friends. Now, the call experience is getting much better.

Messenger has rolled out a suite of new features aimed at improving the voice call and video call experience. These updates include AI-powered backgrounds, HD video calls, noise suppression, and hands-free calling with Siri. These updates follow previous improvements such as the addition of HD media sending.

The new AI backgrounds, generated by Meta AI, allow users to personalize their video calls with unique visuals that reflect their mood or add a touch of fun. This feature builds on the previously introduced AI-generated chat themes. To enhance call quality, Messenger now offers HD video calls and background noise suppression. High-definition video calls will be enabled by default on WiFi, with an option to enable it for cellular data. Additionally, users can enable background noise suppression and voice isolation in call settings for clearer conversations.

Meta

Another notable addition we have here is the ability to leave audio or video messages when a call goes unanswered. This feature provides a convenient way to connect with friends even when they're unavailable. For added convenience, Messenger now supports hands-free calling and messaging with Siri. Users can ask Siri to send messages or make calls, making it easier to use Messenger while multitasking or when the phone is out of reach.

With Facebook being one of the oldest social media services still in use, the platform is used by a lot of older relatives, and Facebook Messenger is the first choice of many people to reach out to them over other apps like Instagram or even regular calls. Because of this, it's great to see the app's call experience being constantly improved upon. Some of this is extremely gimmicky, like the AI backgrounds, but the HD calls might come in handy.

Source: Meta