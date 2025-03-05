ExpressVPN now offers a Linux desktop app with a GUI and several new features. The ExpressVPN CLI experience, as well as the ability to import ExpressVPN's OpenVPN configuration in Network Manager, are still available to customers who do not want a GUI.

The ExpressVPN on Linux GUI, now available in beta, will enjoy a general release with the v4 update later this year. It's essentially a 1:1 port of the ExpressVPN GUI that Windows and macOS users have enjoyed for some time. It's got the same interface, it offers dark mode support, and it works in 17 languages.

More notably, the ExpressVPN for Linux v4 update adds a bevy of "new" features that were previously unavailable to customers on Linux machines, including split tunneling and auto-connect:

Split Tunneling : Select specific apps or IPs to route through ExpressVPN servers.

: Select specific apps or IPs to route through ExpressVPN servers. VPN Protocol Options : Linux users can finally access ExpressVPN's proprietary Lightway protocol.

: Linux users can finally access ExpressVPN's proprietary Lightway protocol. Advanced Kill Switch : Prevents internet access at all times unless VPN is connected.

: Prevents internet access at all times unless VPN is connected. Auto-Connect : Automatically reconnect your VPN if your connection unexpectedly drops.

: Automatically reconnect your VPN if your connection unexpectedly drops. Post-Quantum Protection : Encryption algorithms hardened against future quantum computers.

: Encryption algorithms hardened against future quantum computers. Advanced Protection Features : Block ads, trackers, and adult content on the web.

: Block ads, trackers, and adult content on the web. Enable LAN Access : Securely connect to devices on your LAN.

: Securely connect to devices on your LAN. Live Support: Speak with a representative when you need help with ExpressVPN.

These "new" features are also included in the ExpressVPN v4 command-line interface. And, interestingly, the updated CLI adds options for setting timers on actions, which may give advanced users more freedom to customize or automate their VPN experience.

Some Linux users will see this as an unnecessary update. But I think it's important for services like ExpressVPN to accommodate all Linux users, not just power users. This is especially true in the months leading up to Windows 10's end of service—anecdotally speaking, I see a ton of people migrating over to Mint and other "beginner-friendly" distros, but I doubt that many Linux newbies will stick around if they're thrown in the deep end on day one. Of course, I also appreciate that ExpressVPN is continuing to improve its command-line interface for those who don't want or need a GUI.

For reference, rival VPN brands like Mullvad, Surfshark, Windscribe, and PIA also offer a GUI on Linux. ExpressVPN is not unique in this regard. You can also use the WireGuard app with any provider that supports the WireGuard protocol. Just know that WireGuard, while super-fast and efficient, lacks some of the advanced configuration options of OpenVPN. I suggest that you look up specific use cases for each protocol if you're interested in switching things up.

Note that the ExpressVPN for Linux v4 beta is 64-bit-only. ExpressVPN says that it's compatible with Ubuntu 24.04+, Debian 10, Fedora 30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Linux Mint 20, and Arch. The app may also work on some unspecified distros, though we haven't had a chance to test things out.

Join the ExpressVPN beta program if you want to test the new ExpressVPN for Linux app. Just know that you should uninstall old versions of ExpressVPN before upgrading to the v4 GUI experience. Also, to reiterate, the ExpressVPN v4 app contains both a GUI and CLI—there is not a separate app for the CLI.

ExpressVPN 8 / 10 ExpressVPN is fast, easy to use, and will keep you secure no matter your location. It's a great service for location spoofing, and it comes with a password manager.

Source: ExpressVPN