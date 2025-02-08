Summary Analog sticks are a common point of failure on controllers, and that includes the ones built into handhelds from manufacturers like Valve and Asus.

You can mitigate the problem by recalibrating your sticks for a quick remedy, but a permanent fix involves replacing the sticks by performing surgery on your handheld.

Upgrading to Hall Effect sticks, which are far more resistant to stick drift, is recommended with most new handhelds now using this technology.

Gaming handhelds are all the rage, but they’re not cheap. Sadly, most of them still suffer from a point of weakness that console and PC gamers have had to deal with for decades.

Analog Sticks Fail All the Time

Thanks to the widespread adoption of a controller layout first introduced in the 90s, twin analog sticks now form the backbone of the standard control scheme. In addition to a few face buttons, bumpers, triggers, and rear paddles if you’re lucky, modern gaming handhelds ship with two sticks up front.

Unfortunately, these analog inputs are prone to failure. We’ve seen this issue greatly impact Nintendo with its Joy-Con stick drift debacle, but it’s not limited to specific manufacturers. The problem stems from the mechanism used by the analog sticks that have become so commonplace.

Until a few years ago, all analog sticks relied on a potentiometer to measure changes in resistance using a thin strip of metal, which is converted into movement in games. When dirt or grime finds its way into the mechanism, or the metal starts to wear excessively, the potentiometer’s readings are thrown out of whack. This results in stick drift.

Stick drift most commonly presents as an input that registers movement when no pressure is being applied. It means your character might walk forwards or your crosshair might slowly move left even though you’re not touching the sticks. It can get much worse and result in erratic movement.

For most potentiometer-based analog sticks, it’s not a matter of if but when stick drift will start to happen. Think for a moment about how many controllers you have replaced in your lifetime. Anecdotally speaking, I probably burn through two or three controllers each console generation. That's a controller every two to three years.

For me, it’s never the triggers or face buttons that go; it’s the analog stick. I normally soldier on until the problem gets too bad to ignore, which is inevitable since stick drift is a progressive problem. Once the issue rears its head, it will get worse.

Now consider that the $800 Rog Ally X uses the same analog stick technology as the original Nintendo Switch, as does the $549 Steam Deck OLED and its cheaper $400 LCD predecessor. This goes for the (admittedly cheaper and streaming-focused) PlayStation Portal and Nintendo Switch Lite with its non-removable Joy-Con.

Repair and Replace Is an Option

Unlike a standard dockable Switch, where you could simply buy a new set of Joy-Con, fixing the problem on a handheld like the ROG Ally or Steam Deck isn't so easy.

First, you can try and fix the issue in software. For example, you can recalibrate the analog sticks on your Steam Deck in Desktop Mode, and you can do the same for the Nintendo Switch under System Settings. This can help “cancel out” the drift, but the problem is likely to get worse.

Another option is to increase your controller’s dead zones within device settings or in the game you’re playing. The dead zone is an area where the stick ignores any input. The bigger the dead zone, the more you have to move the stick before input is registered. While larger dead zones can mitigate stick drift, increasing dead zones can also make controllers feel less precise since it dampens the response to subtle input.

You can also try a blast of compressed air, contact cleaner, or a dab of isopropyl alcohol depending on what’s causing the problem. While air will remove dust and alcohol can dislodge grime, there’s virtually nothing you can do about worn contacts.

Fortunately, replacing the analog sticks is an option. Drift that occurs within the standard one-year warranty period should be covered by a manufacturer repair. While Steam Deck owners previously had to rely on DIY repair, Valve now has Steam Deck repair centers that will take care of the repair for you.

iFixit has guides for the ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Steam Deck OLED which includes detailed steps on disassembling the console and replacing both left and right thumbsticks. These repairs are marked as “Moderate” and require disconnecting and removing components to reach the faulty sticks.

You’ll need to be comfortable doing this, plus you’ll need to source the necessary parts and tools. Thankfully, no soldering is necessary. The Switch Lite (and standard Switch Joy-Con) guide is a little more involved, but just as well documented.

Fixing the Problem for Good

While you’re at it, you might want to replace your potentiometer-based analog sticks with Hall Effect sticks. These use magnets and electrical conductors to measure voltage, which makes them far more resistant to stick drift over time.

Manufacturers like GuliKit make Hall Effect sticks for the Steam Deck and ROG Ally X. In addition to being highly resistant to drift, Hall Effect sticks are revered for their accuracy, small dead zones, and smooth action. Hall Effect sensors are even being used in analog triggers and mechanical keyboards where they can even offer a competitive edge.

The good news is that Hall Effect sensors are on the verge of breaking through to the mainstream, and most new handhelds now use them. Their use in budget controllers like the $50 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Controller suggests that companies like Sony and Microsoft will soon be on-board too.

Superior Hall Effect sticks are now commonplace. The MSI Claw 8 and Claw A1M both use Hall Effect sticks, as does the Lenovo Legion Go and SteamOS-powered Legion Go S. Acer’s comically huge Nitro Blaze 11 and direct Steam Deck competitor the Nitro Blaze 7 will both join the fray in 2025 with Hall Effect sticks.

AYANEO is a company that’s been well ahead of the curve, with the AYANEO 2S and upcoming AYANEO 3 using the technology. Even retro handheld manufacturers are getting on board, with the new $220 Retroid Pocket 5 using Hall Effect sticks (and a gorgeous AMOLED display).

One big question that remains unanswered is whether Nintendo will be switching to Hall Effect sticks with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. The company has promised more information in an April Nintendo Direct, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Hall Effect sticks (and a variable refresh rate display) are logical upgrades that Valve could and likely will add to the Steam Deck 2, whenever it materializes.

It’s important not to overanalyze the stick drift issue. You shouldn’t worry about your Steam Deck or other handheld developing stick drift when you’re playing, regardless of how likely it is to happen. You should focus on enjoying your games, and then work on the fix when the time comes.