Using Excel's number format tool means you can ensure your spreadsheet both looks the part and handles your data exactly how you want it to. In this article, I'll explain what each number format is, how to use it, and how it affects your data.

Things to Know Before You Start

Each cell has its own number format, which you can see by selecting a cell and seeing the Number group in the Home tab on the ribbon.

For some data types, such as a date or a percentage, Excel will change a cell's number format automatically as soon as you type it into a cell. Otherwise, there are various ways to change a number format manually. First, expand the drop-down menu in the Number group of the Home tab, and select the option that best suits the data in the active cell.

Another way to change a number format is by clicking one of the icon shortcuts in the same group—Accounting, Percentage, or a number with a comma to separate the thousands.

Alternatively, for more options, you can launch the Format Cells dialog box by clicking the icon in the bottom right corner of the Number group or pressing Ctrl+1.

Providing there is already some data in the active cell, the Number Format dialog box shows you a preview of how each number format will affect your data if selected.

General

Every cell in a new workbook has the General number format by default. Since Excel's primary function is to handle numerical data, the General number format displays numbers exactly as they are typed without any formatting.

One exception to this rule is if you type a decimalized number that doesn't fit into the cell's width. In this case, Excel's General number format will round the number to the nearest value the cell's width will allow.

The General number format also converts lengthy numbers to scientific—or exponential—values (more on this later).

Number

Even though the General number format supports numerical values in Excel, the Number number format gives you more flexibility with how numbers are displayed.

By selecting the relevant cell or cells and pressing Ctrl+1, you can define:

The number of decimal places (the default is two), Whether you want to use a comma in numbers that are 1,000 or greater (deactivated by default), and How negative values are displayed.

Currency

There are two ways to format monetary values in Excel, the first being the Currency number format. Choose this number format instead of the Accounting number format if you want to choose how the value is aligned in the cell and how negative values are displayed.

More specifically, the Currency number format lets you:

Choose the number of decimal places (you can choose as many as you like, but zero or two decimal places tend to be the preferred options for monetary values), Decide which currency symbol to display, and Choose how negative values appear in your spreadsheet.

Accounting

The second way to format financial values is by using the Accounting number format. This is preferable for large and formal accounting spreadsheets, as it aligns the currency symbol and decimal place in each cell, making reading and comparing values in nearby cells more straightforward.

Similar to when you use the Currency number format, you can choose how many decimal places to display and which currency symbol to use.

However, unlike the Currency number format, the Accounting number format doesn't give you alternative ways to display negative values.

Remember, you can quickly choose the Accounting number format by clicking the dollar bill symbol in the Number group of the Home tab.

Since different countries have different ways to display dates, the key to using the Date number format is first choosing the correct locale. The region should default to your system's settings, but it's always a good starting point to make sure it aligns with your expectations.

To do this, select the cell or cells where you want the date to go, and press Ctrl+1. Then, click "Date" in the category menu on the left, and click the "Locale" drop-down menu to choose the correct region. You'll then see the different Date number format options from which to choose.

All Date number formats containing an asterisk (*) change automatically if the spreadsheet is shared with someone in a different region. Those without an asterisk don't have this adaptability.

Time

As with the Date number format, make sure you select the correct locale in the Number tab of the Format Cells dialog box (Ctrl+1). Then, choose a time type. All times displayed with asterisks (*) change according to regional operating time settings.

Percentage

Excel's Percentage number format multiplies the cell value by 100 and displays the % symbol. So, for example, if you apply the Percentage number format to a cell containing 0.54, the cell will display 54%.

By default, Excel displays percentages as integers (whole numbers with no decimal places), meaning if you type 0.549, the cell will display 55%.

You can increase or decrease the number of decimal places either by clicking the decimalization icons in the Number group of the Home tab on the ribbon (see number 1 in the screenshot below) or pressing Ctrl+1 and using the spin button next to the Decimal Places option (see number 2 in the screenshot below).