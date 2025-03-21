Many people would claim that Excel's desktop app is far more useful than its web-based counterpart, and they would be right: it has more tools, is much more powerful, and works well without an internet connection. However, over the past year, Excel for the web has improved in many ways.

1 Easily Insert Rows and Columns

To add rows and columns between existing data in the Excel desktop app, you need to select and right-click a row or column and click "Insert." However, this method can cause confusion if you don't know that Excel inserts columns to the left and rows above by default.

This is where Excel for the web has got your back. If you decide that you need to add another row or column, simply hover over the row or column header (in other words, the letters along the top of your spreadsheet or the numbers down the left-hand side). As well as your cursor changing to a down arrow, you'll see tiny control circles appear on either side of the row or column header.

When you hover over one of those circles, it turns into a "+" symbol, which you can click to insert a new row or column in that position.

That's not to say you can't use the traditional right-click method. Howe