Excel's Camera tool lets you take a snapshot of some data in Excel and paste it as an image. Unlike normal images, those you create using the Camera tool are dynamic, meaning they update to reflect any changes in the original data.

Why Use the Camera Tool?

There are many situations where using the Camera tool is a better option than simply copying and pasting the data.

First, let's say you have several tabs of data in your workbook, and you want to create a dashboard that pulls together the key bits of information. Duplicating this key data using the Camera tool means that you can resize and reformat the graphics so that they look impressive on your dashboard. What's more, since data duplicated with the Camera tool is linked to the original data, your dashboard will always be up-to-date with the latest statistics.

Second, if you're working with a large dataset and want to keep certain information in sight, creating an image version of that key data means you can easily drag and drop it to the area where you're working.

Finally, duplicating data using the copy-paste method can alter the layout of your worksheets. Instead, when you duplicate the data using the Camera tool, it sits on top of Excel's cells, meaning your spreadsheet's layout isn't affected.

How to Use Excel's Camera Tool

The first step you need to take is to add the Camera button to your Quick Access Toolbar (QAT), since the tool is not visible by default.

Click the down arrow on the right-hand side of any tab on the ribbon to see if your QAT is enabled. If you see the Hide Quick Access Toolbar option, the QAT is already activated. On the other hand, if you see the Show Quick Access Toolbar option, click it to activate your QAT.