Car depreciation is unavoidable. Sports cars lose 56% of their value over five years, and it's even worse for electric vehicles. We've already seen some of the worst depreciating EVs drop over half of their value after one year, and now we're finding out which depreciate the most after two years. While there are some overlaps from the one-year list, there are surprising new entries below.

If you're not fully committed to buying an electric car yet, or these losses scare you, a used hybrid vehicle is a solid investment that gives you the best of both worlds.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Kelley Blue Book, CarEdge, and Edmunds. The models below have been ranked based on their depreciation.

10 Porsche Taycan

Depreciation: 44.1%

Porsche

As the German car brands' first mainstream electric car, the Porsche Taycan positions itself as an exciting sports sedan. While there are Turbo and GTS models available with ridiculous speeds, the base model takes 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph from zero, yet it would've cost $83,408 when new in 2023. Depreciating 44.1% in three years leaves used pricing around $36,841, which seems much more sensible.

Performance Specifications

Battery 79.2 kWh Transmission 2-speed automatic Horsepower 402 hp Torque 254 lb-ft Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 5.1 seconds Top Speed 143 mph

The Taycan is long and heavy, but a two-speed electric motor and sports-tuned suspension add sensations other EVs lack. As expected, the interior is filled with high-quality materials and lots of cushioning to ferry passengers in comfort, or drivers can make solo journeys more fun in sports mode.

Pros

Upscale interior

Feels like a Porsche should

Adaptive air suspension

Cons

Only two seats in the rear, a third costs extra and is narrow

Getting in and out of the low car can be hard work

More expensive for similar stats to non-performance EVs

9 Mustang Mach-E

Depreciation: 44.6%

Ford

Positioned as a Mustang-inspired SUV, the Mustang Mach-E is, supposedly, an electric performance vehicle. While the GT variant is quick, the Select trim is in line with other EVs. Slapping that iconic horse badge all around the car set the price of a 2023 Mustang Mach-E Select at $43,795. Now, the used value is $24,245.

Performance Specifications

Battery 70 kWh Transmission Single-speed automatic Horsepower 266 hp Torque 317 lb-ft Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 6.8 seconds Top Speed 111 mph

I worked for Ford when they first announced the concept, and I was really excited. The finished product was somewhat disappointing, not least because it didn't have a beefy V8 engine like the Mustang GT. As far as electric cars go, 266 hp and a 0-60 of 6.8 seconds is slow, which may play a part in its depreciation. However, the Mach-E is a mean-looking car with some self-driving technology, and 230 miles of range from a single charge.

Pros

Good range

Sporty design

Self-driving

Cons

Falls short of suggested performance

Handle-less door concept is awkward

Coupe styling reduces rear headroom and cargo space

8 Kia EV6

Depreciation: 44.7%

Kia

Another electric SUV suffering from depreciation is the Kia EV6, specifically GT-line models. Costing $54,225 new, a used example is only $24,286, representing a 44.7% decrease in two years, according to Kelley Blue Book. Having tested the Kia EV6, I think it's worth the original asking price. At almost half the price, a two-year-old EV6 is excellent value.

Performance Specifications

Battery 77.4 kWh Transmission Gear reduction unit Horsepower 320 hp Torque 446 lb-ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 5.1 seconds Top Speed 117 mph

GT-line models look nearly identical to the full-fat EV6 GT. They get two rear spoilers, an augmented reality head-up display, and flush door handles. A minimalist interior with clean digital displays and a floating center console create a clutter-free cabin that feels as spacious as it is.

Pros

Impressive range

Regenerative braking actually feeds energy back to the battery.

Reasonably fast charging

Cons