Car depreciation is unavoidable. Sports cars lose 56% of their value over five years, and it's even worse for electric vehicles. We've already seen some of the worst depreciating EVs drop over half of their value after one year, and now we're finding out which depreciate the most after two years. While there are some overlaps from the one-year list, there are surprising new entries below.
If you're not fully committed to buying an electric car yet, or these losses scare you, a used hybrid vehicle is a solid investment that gives you the best of both worlds.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Kelley Blue Book, CarEdge, and Edmunds. The models below have been ranked based on their depreciation.
10 Best-Selling Electric Vehicles Of 2024
Some surprising new contenders made it onto the list of the 10 best-selling EVs in 2024.
10 Porsche Taycan
Depreciation: 44.1%
As the German car brands' first mainstream electric car, the Porsche Taycan positions itself as an exciting sports sedan. While there are Turbo and GTS models available with ridiculous speeds, the base model takes 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph from zero, yet it would've cost $83,408 when new in 2023. Depreciating 44.1% in three years leaves used pricing around $36,841, which seems much more sensible.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
79.2 kWh
|
Transmission
|
2-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
402 hp
|
Torque
|
254 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
RWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
5.1 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
143 mph
The Taycan is long and heavy, but a two-speed electric motor and sports-tuned suspension add sensations other EVs lack. As expected, the interior is filled with high-quality materials and lots of cushioning to ferry passengers in comfort, or drivers can make solo journeys more fun in sports mode.
Pros
- Upscale interior
- Feels like a Porsche should
- Adaptive air suspension
Cons
- Only two seats in the rear, a third costs extra and is narrow
- Getting in and out of the low car can be hard work
- More expensive for similar stats to non-performance EVs
9 Mustang Mach-E
Depreciation: 44.6%
Positioned as a Mustang-inspired SUV, the Mustang Mach-E is, supposedly, an electric performance vehicle. While the GT variant is quick, the Select trim is in line with other EVs. Slapping that iconic horse badge all around the car set the price of a 2023 Mustang Mach-E Select at $43,795. Now, the used value is $24,245.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
70 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Single-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
266 hp
|
Torque
|
317 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
RWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
6.8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
111 mph
I worked for Ford when they first announced the concept, and I was really excited. The finished product was somewhat disappointing, not least because it didn't have a beefy V8 engine like the Mustang GT. As far as electric cars go, 266 hp and a 0-60 of 6.8 seconds is slow, which may play a part in its depreciation. However, the Mach-E is a mean-looking car with some self-driving technology, and 230 miles of range from a single charge.
Pros
- Good range
- Sporty design
- Self-driving
Cons
- Falls short of suggested performance
- Handle-less door concept is awkward
- Coupe styling reduces rear headroom and cargo space
8 Kia EV6
Depreciation: 44.7%
Another electric SUV suffering from depreciation is the Kia EV6, specifically GT-line models. Costing $54,225 new, a used example is only $24,286, representing a 44.7% decrease in two years, according to Kelley Blue Book. Having tested the Kia EV6, I think it's worth the original asking price. At almost half the price, a two-year-old EV6 is excellent value.
Performance Specifications
|
Battery
|
77.4 kWh
|
Transmission
|
Gear reduction unit
|
Horsepower
|
320 hp
|
Torque
|
446 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
AWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
5.1 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
117 mph
GT-line models look nearly identical to the full-fat EV6 GT. They get two rear spoilers, an augmented reality head-up display, and flush door handles. A minimalist interior with clean digital displays and a floating center console create a clutter-free cabin that feels as spacious as it is.
Pros
- Impressive range
- Regenerative braking actually feeds energy back to the battery.
- Reasonably fast charging
Cons
- Sports-tuned suspension is stiff
- Cargo space is less than rivals
- Need a wire to connect Apple Carplay and Android Auto