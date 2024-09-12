EVgo and General Motors have announced plans to expand their existing collaboration by building 400 fast charging stalls at flagship locations across major U.S. metropolitan areas. These new stations are intended to address the growing demand for convenient and reliable electric charging stations by giving more than electric vehicle owners would expect.

The flagship stations will feature 350kW fast chargers, ample lighting, canopies, pull-through access, and security cameras. This will make it much better than areas that feel like parking spots with charging stations. Most of these new and improved stations will have up to 20 stalls, with some locations having even more. This will make sure there are more than enough for the growing number of electric vehicle owners. The stations will be co-branded by EVgo and GM Energy and near shopping, dining, and other amenities.

General Motors

The first flagship location is slated to open in 2025, with stations planned in metropolitan areas across the U.S., including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York, and Texas. The companies plan to leverage EVgo's prefabrication approach to speed up construction and offer modularity for future expansion. The prefabrication approach, which involves assembling major station components off-site, has been shown to reduce construction costs and timelines. EVgo's first public fast-charging site using this approach opened earlier this year in Texas and had plans to expand to other states. It looks like it was a success since more are being made quickly.

The companies expect to reach 2,000 stalls by the end of 2024 and are reallocating funds from their initial 2,850-stall plan to prioritize these premium flagship locations. Plenty of companies are building EV stations to accommodate the growing number of electric vehicles on the road. The collaboration between EVgo and General Motors is focused on providing seamless and convenient charging access to electric vehicle drivers, which addresses the growing needs of the electric car market.

Source: GM, The New York Times