I'd been playing Dungeons & Dragons for about two years before I built enough courage to run my own session. Being the Dungeon Master and directing the story is part of what drew me to D&D in the first place, but I quickly learned that it's even harder than it looks.

I've now run two one-shots as DM. The first one actually went pretty well: everybody had fun, there were no major hiccups, and we finished everything I'd planned on time. However, I learned a lot of lessons from that first experience that made my recent second session go far smoother. So here's what I think you need to know if you're getting ready to DM for the first time.

Stand on the Shoulders of Giants

For my first session, I was excited to build as much as I could from scratch. I used the D&D 5th Edition rules, but I slapped a sci-fi skin on everything and ditched the Forgotten Realms for a space station of my own design.

This meant a huge amount of work for myself before the session. Not only did I need to decide how to repurpose D&D's rules in a sci-fi setting, but I had to flesh out my story world, draw up space station plans, plan out a quest, and put everything else together for the session. It wasn't until after the session that I discovered I was far from the first person to have this sci-fi idea, and I could have saved myself hours of time by cribbing from the ways other people had adapted D&D to a sci-fi world.

That's not to say I don't think you should design any gameplay elements yourself—creating your own world is an enormous part of the appeal of being a DM. But don't be afraid to look at what's out there already to save time on the boring stuff, or to speed up adapting the game to your own preferences.

For my second session, I simply ran the Lost Mines of Phandelver campaign from the original D&D 5E Starter Set. My prep time was reduced to almost zero and everybody still had an awesome time. If you just want to dip your toe into the DM waters to see how it feels, I highly recommend playing a premade campaign to get you going.