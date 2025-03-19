Few companies have had an impact on gaming quite like Nintendo, particularly when it comes to handhelds. The company is responsible for bringing portable gaming into the mainstream, and redefining it many times over.

Ranking these consoles is tough, even when striving for an objective viewpoint. Everyone has their favorites, and the platforms could just as easily be defined by their games as their hardware and form factor. With that in mind, let’s give it a shot.

11 Pokémon Mini

Nintendo

The Pokémon Mini was a small, Tamagotchi-like console introduced by Nintendo in late 2001 to capitalize on the success of Pokémon. Despite the name, you couldn’t actually play Pokémon on the platform, with available titles instead consisting of mini-game collections and spinoffs.

Sales were poor and only four games were ever released in the U.S. (compared to 10 in Japan and five in Europe). This included games like Pokémon Pinball mini and Pokémon Puzzle Collection which came on Nintendo’s smallest-ever cartridges. The $40 console was powered by a single AAA battery which offered a respectable 60 hours of playtime.

Despite being cheap and cheerful, in 2001 you could have had a Game Boy Color instead.

10 Game & Watch

Nintendo

Game & Watch was a line of handheld games that appeared in 1980 with Ball and lasted until 1991. While Game & Watch helped establish handheld gaming as a medium, spurring many other toy companies to follow suit and ultimately setting the scene for the Game Boy, these devices feel painfully primitive by modern standards.

Most only have a single game per cartridge, with two difficulty settings. While some of the games were incredibly successful, notably Donkey Kong with its Nintendo DS-like clamshell design, it’s hard for the Game & Watch to compare favorably to the cartridge-based systems that followed.

9 Nintendo 2DS (and New 2DS XL)

Nintendo

The cut-price $130 Nintendo 2DS had its fans, but was ultimately a strange bit of kit. Its very existence was seen as a tacit acknowledgment from Nintendo that the stereoscopic 3D feature of the 3DS was a gimmick, despite the existence of games that took clever advantage of it. Nintendo said it was primarily aimed at younger audiences, for whom the company had warned against using 3D features.

But the console made other sacrifices, like its slate design that dropped the clamshell form factor of the 3DS. This made it unwieldy and at higher risk of damage (you know, like that caused by a child). Sound quality and battery life were also noticeably downgraded. Ultimately, there wasn’t a lot of reason to pick one up for the average gamer in late 2013 (particularly since the 3DS allows you to toggle the 3D effect on and off at will).

2017’s revised New 2DS XL fixed some of these issues, returning to a clamshell design and including updated hardware, controls, and NFC support. Despite this, it still played second-fiddle to the New 3DS line with its sub-par display and speaker quality.

8 Game Boy Micro

Nintendo

The Game Boy Micro was a shrunk-down reimagining of the Game Boy Advance, released in 2005. It was the final revision of the Game Boy Advance, and the first to lose support for original Game Boy and Game Boy Color games since its size did not accommodate a larger cartridge slot. On the plus side, it had a built-in rechargeable battery that was good for around five hours of playtime.

Despite the presence of a backlight, the screen on the Micro was tiny and measured only 2 inches diagonally. The size of the chassis was also an issue, making gameplay a cramped experience. The size was a big plus point for portability, but sales were poor and the $99 console was discontinued in 2008.

7 Game Boy Advance

There’s a lot to like about the Game Boy Advance. The console was compatible with original Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges, plus Advance games. The color screen offered a significant visual boost over the Game Boy models that came before it, and the iconic shape would go on to define the form factor used by most modern handhelds.

But there were issues, too. The screen lacked any kind of illumination, which made it hard to see in all but ideal lighting conditions. The placement of the shoulder buttons also wasn’t ideal. Lastly, 15 hours of battery life on two AA batteries made it an expensive habit when it first arrived on the scene in 2001 (a time when Apple was launching the first iPod, which was fully rechargeable).

The $99 console enjoyed an excellent library of games, but there was eventually a better way to experience these.