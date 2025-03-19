The iMac has been around for more than a quarter of a century. The first iMac burst onto the scene in 1998, and was a huge success, saving Apple's bacon when things were looking bad. Like Dr. Who, the iMac has seen some significant changes over time, with each generation offering something different from the last.

Which raises the question: which is the best iMac of them all? It would be easy to simply say that it's the M4 iMac, since it's the most powerful model to date, but can you really say it's had the same impact as the iconic iMac G3? You can't rank the iMac generations without considering each design and the influence that each generation had.

This is how I feel they should be ranked, omitting the iMac Pro because if you're Space Gray, then you're not a real iMac at all.

9 Slimline Unibody iMac

I feel bad for the Slimline Unibody iMac, but one generation had to come last on this list. Unfortunately, this model fell foul of Apple's continued desire to make every device it produces as thin as humanly possible. It's a bit of a strange choice, however, for an all-in-one computer that you predominantly use face-on, meaning you can't actually see how thick it is at all when you're using it.

Apple

Whether or not it was necessary, the Slimline Unibody iMac certainly succeeded on the slimline remit, being just 5mm thick at some points. This came at a cost, however. The internal SuperDrive was removed, so if you wanted to use optical discs, you'd need to shell out for the external USB SuperDrive.

Another major issue was that, on the 21.5-inch models, upgrading the RAM was not an option. While it was physically possible, you needed to unglue the screen and take out the logic board to do so, something most iMac owners were unlikely to want to attempt. See Apple? Thinner doesn't always equal better.

8 Polycarbonate Intel iMac

The Polycarbonate Intel iMac marked the first time that an iMac came with an Intel processor, replacing the PowerPC processors of the previous models. Apple would stick with Intel processors for the iMac all the way to 2021 when the first iMac with Apple silicon was released.

Apple

The new processors gave the Polycarbonate Intel iMac better performance than the iMac G5, but the design was essentially identical. There was no visual clue for visitors to indicate that your new iMac had Intel inside, and if you have to explain why your new computer is cool, it probably isn't.

Another issue was that white polycarbonate tends to turn yellow after a while. While you can buy an Apple silicon iMac in yellow, it's probably not a color you want in a computer that's meant to be white.

7 iMac G5

In recent years, Apple has had a fixation with trying to make the operating systems look the same across all of its devices. For some time, macOS and iOS have been slowly morphing into one another, and there are rumors of a major redesign for iOS 19 that may bring the iPhone's OS in line with the Apple Vision Pro's visionOS. Because, of course, a lot of people have been asking why the UI on our iPhones doesn't match that of the $3,500 augmented reality headset that almost all of us own.

Apple

With the Polycarbonate Intel iMac, Apple pulled a similar stunt by making the iMac look a little like its most popular product at the time: the iPod. The iMac G5 was released in 2004 when most iPods were still made with a white polycarbonate shell, and there's definitely a resemblance.

The G5 arguably set the benchmark for the iMac, as although the color and materials have changed, it's still fairly similar in design to the current iMac models, which isn't something that could be said of the iMac G3 or iMac G4. All the components are hidden behind the display, which is supported on a curved aluminum stand that lasted through multiple generations and was clearly the inspiration for the more angular stand on the current iMacs.

6 Aluminum iMac

At first glance, the Aluminum iMac looks like the design that iMacs continued to use for more than a decade. However, it hadn't quite evolved to its final form. While the front of the Aluminum iMac was made from, erm, aluminum, the back was made of black plastic.

Apple

While the back of your iMac may not always be visible, the black plastic looked far less premium than the sleek aluminum on the front. Unlike a DeLorean, the Aluminum iMac did not look better from behind. This model also had some issues with overheating, which could lead to pesky problems such as hard drive failure. So near, and yet so far.

5 Apple Silicon iMac

After years of iMacs running on Intel processors, Apple finally started to use processors of its own. The M1 iMac was released in 2021, and there was a lot to like about it. Apple's M1 chip offered significant performance improvements over the previous Intel chips and also offered better energy efficiency.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

The M1 iMac was also the first model that came in a range of colors since the original iMac G3, which is kind of insane considering how iconic the colorful iMac G3 was. Thankfully, you can now buy a purple iMac once more, even if Apple did chicken out of calling it Grape.

The new iMacs aren't bad computers, with the latest M4 model being a solid all-in-one. My biggest issue with the Apple Silicon iMacs is that there's no 27-inch, 5K option available. If you've come from a 27-inch Retina 5K iMac, going back to a 24-inch, 4.5K display feels a lot like a downgrade. Still, you only need to throw another $1600 at your purchase to get a Studio Display, right?

4 Retina iMac

For me, this was the pinnacle of the Unibody iMac design, taking everything that was good about the Unibody iMac and throwing in a simply gorgeous 27-inch 5K display. I've been clinging on to my Late 2014 Retina 5K iMac because, despite its age, it's still just stunning to look at. Unfortunately, it's reached the end of its life, and there's no current iMac that can match it.