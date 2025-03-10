Mario’s biggest leap involved bursting out of his 2D world and into the third dimension. It took 25 years for Mario to make the move to 3D, but since then he’s never looked back and has given us some of the very best video games there have ever been. Here are all the 3D Mario games ranked from worst to best.

7 Super Mario 3D Land (2011, 3DS)

You can’t have a list of 3D Mario games and not include one that literally has 3D in the title. However, Super Mario 3D Land feels a lot like a 2D Mario game with an extra dimension thrown in. That’s not a criticism; the game is intended to be the missing link between the 3D Mario titles of Super Mario 64 and beyond and the 2D platformers that came before.

To be honest, Super Mario 3D Land is a perfect fit for the Nintendo 3DS. The 3D effect doesn’t feel like a tacked-on gimmick but a key part of the game, and there are some great levels. Unfortunately, there had to be one 3D Mario game that ranked last, and as good as it is, the other games on this list are simply better.

6 Super Mario 3D World (2013, Wii U)

Super Mario 3D World has the same isometric feel as Super Mario 3D Land, but once again Nintendo offered something new. This was the first 3D Mario game with co-op multiplayer, meaning you could enjoy the ride with up to four players, while also being a great solo game.

Super Mario 3D World builds on all that was good in Super Mario 3D Land and if this game doesn’t make you wish you could have your own real-life cat suit, then you don’t have a heart.

The biggest issue with Super Mario 3D World is that it was the first 3D Mario console game after the near-perfection of the Super Mario Galaxy games. It was almost inevitable that whatever came next would never feel quite as good.

5 Super Mario Sunshine (2002, GameCube)

Super Mario Sunshine gets a lot of criticism, and it’s not all unreasonable. FLUDD, the water cannon that’s an essential part of the GameCube game, is not to everyone’s tastes. The levels where you play without FLUDD can make returning to using FLUDD feel even more grating. It also felt like it had been rushed out, with more glitches than you expect from a Mario game.

I have a real soft spot for Super Mario Sunshine, however. It lives up to its name; it feels like a ray of sunshine, and there is something incredibly satisfying about cleaning up all the goop. Possibly the biggest reason that it gets so much hate is that it came on the back of Super Mario 64, which would be a hard act to follow for any game.

4 Super Mario Odyssey (2017, Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo may not make the most powerful consoles or the most visually stunning games, but where the company has always shone is in terms of inventiveness. Sony had a smash hit with the PS2, and then made the essentially same console again with a Blu-ray player in the PS3. Nintendo produced the GameCube and then ripped up the script with the Wii, tried something new again with the Wii U, and then again with the Switch.

The same is true of Nintendo’s first-party games. Most game companies would have considered Mario’s cap just part of his attire. Nintendo decided to make it the key game mechanic in Super Mario Odyssey. Using Cappy, you can play as a Goomba, Bullet Bill, or even a T. Rex, which is as much fun as it sounds.

Exploring the different kingdoms is hours of fun. They all have their moments, but I challenge you not to fall in love with Metro Kingdom.

3 Super Mario Galaxy 2 (2010, Wii)

Honestly, Super Mario Galaxy 2 might be a better game than the original. It took the brilliant ideas of Super Mario Galaxy and expanded on them, so you never feel like you’re just playing more of the same.

You also get even more for your money, with a brand-new set of stars to collect after the first 120 rather than having to collect the same 120 again. In total, there are 242 stars to collect in Super Mario Galaxy and every one of them is a joy.

The only reason that Super Mario Galaxy 2 doesn’t rank higher than the original is because Super Mario Galaxy was exactly that: original. It gave us something we’d never seen in a Mario game before and while Super Mario Galaxy 2 is arguably a better game, it could never have quite the same impact as playing the original for the first time.

2 Super Mario 64 (1996, N64)

It’s easy to forget that 3D games in which you can control the camera as well as your character weren’t always a thing. Super Mario 64 was the first major title where you could control the camera position in real-time, something we do these days without a thought.

Even the way that Nintendo introduced the concept was genius, by having Lakitu appear as the camera operator who follows Mario around. It was a clever way to introduce players to the new concept of a moving camera that was necessary to play the game.

Playing Super Mario 64 now isn’t the greatest experience as the camera system was far from perfect. For many people, however, this was their first experience with any 3D platformer, and it felt truly mind-blowing. Even with the frustrating controls, Super Mario 64 is still a fun ride packed with iconic levels.

1 Super Mario Galaxy (2007, Wii)

This is about as close to perfection as a platformer can get. In every previous Mario platformer, both 2D and 3D, there was one major enemy and that wasn’t Bowser. Gravity was the true enemy, making you fall short of making that leap or bringing you down too soon to land on that Goomba.

In Super Mario Galaxy, gravity doesn’t just pull you down in one direction, it holds you on a planet’s surface, allowing you to roam over the entire sphere. Mario can even escape a planet’s gravity with the help of Sling Stars and be captured by the gravity of another planet.

The level design is excellent and the urge to collect the full 120 stars is strong. When you do, you’re rewarded with the opportunity to play through the entire game again, but in a very different way. Super Mario Galaxy is a true joy from start to finish and deserves the title of the best 3D Mario game there is.

Moving a hugely popular franchise like Mario from 2D to 3D was a massive challenge. Thankfully, Nintendo absolutely smashed it on its first try, with Super Mario 64 showing just how much fun movement in a 3D space could be.

Since that early success, Nintendo has never looked back, somehow managing to continue to improve and innovate with almost every release. While you can argue endlessly about the order that these games should be ranked, most people will agree that the list includes seven genuinely excellent games, some of which have to be in the conversation when talking about the best games of all time.

Based on Metacritic scores, two of this list are in the top five games ever. I’m genuinely excited to see what Mario’s next 3D adventure involves when the Switch 2 is released.