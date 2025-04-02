The revamped $7,500 tax credit was touted as a major victory in the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. It did boost EV sales, with momentum carrying through into the first quarter of this year.

However, there’s a significant flaw in how the credit was implemented. If you purchased an EV last year, it’s crucial to understand the issue, as it could end up costing you the full $7,500.

How Dealers' Delays Could Cost You Your EV Tax Credit