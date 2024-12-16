The European Union and the European Space Agency (ESA) have announced project called IRIS², which aims to create satellite-based internet service like Starlink. This has a budget of €10.6 billion ($11.1 billion).

The goal of this initiative is to create a secure and independent satellite communication network over the next 12 years. This program is a partnership between the EU, ESA, and a private group known as SpaceRISE. They plan to put almost 300 satellites into orbit. SpaceRISE is led by satellite companies like SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat and includes major companies like Airbus and Thales.

IRIS², which stands for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite, will improve existing EU systems like Copernicus and Galileo. This means more accurate navigation and timing and delivering valuable Earth data. Most of the satellite capacity will be used for commercial broadband services, but a significant part will focus on government communications like security and crisis management. The network will operate in low and medium Earth orbits, with the first launch planned for 2029. The funding for this project will come from different sources: the EU is contributing €6 billion ($6.3 billion), ESA is providing €550 million ($578 million), and the private sector is contributing over €4 billion ($4.2 billion).

While the extra broadband capacity from the satellite network is just a side benefit of its main goal, the benefits are clear. The creation of a strong, independent European satellite network might improve internet access, especially in remote or underserved areas. As more companies enter the satellite internet market due to IRIS², EU citizens could see lower prices and better service.

IRIS² aims to compete with current and upcoming satellite internet services like SpaceX's Starlink, which can bypass bad internet. While Starlink has a big market share and has introduced new features such as direct-to-cell communication, IRIS² plans to provide a secure option focusing on government and security needs, and likely those of the public.

Source: ESA, Engadget