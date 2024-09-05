Anker-owned Eufy has introduced a new series of AI-powered outdoor and indoor lights. These lights offer customizable lighting themes, music synchronization, and even integration with Eufy cameras. All five AI-powered lights are compatible with Eufy cameras and include AI-powered lighting experiences.

First up is the Permanent Outdoor Lights E22, with a triple-LED design specifically for brightness and color options. The lights are designed to be durable and weather-resistant, with an IP65 rating for water and dust protection. This light has been available on the official website since July and goes for $300 for 100 feet and $200 for 50 feet. You can also get the Outdoor String Lights E10 with RGBWW technology for a wide color temperature range. The lights come with dual-layer reinforced cord and IP65 weatherproofing to last the test of time. Similar to the E22, the E10 also features music synchronization and are available today for $129.99.

Eufy

There's also the Outdoor Spotlights E10 and Outdoor Pathway Lights E10. The Outdoor Spotlights E10 are made to give outdoor spaces rich and unique colors. They feature RGBWW technology for vibrant colors and are constructed from automotive engine-grade aluminum. Alternatively, the Outdoor Pathway Lights E10 is another addition to eufy's new line of outdoor lights. They offer RGBWW technology for customizable colors and are designed to be durable and weather-resistant. These lights are available today at $99.99 for the spotlights and $169.99 for the pathway lights.

Eufy

For indoor use, Eufy has introduced the Indoor Floor Lamp E10. This lamp features RGBWW technology for vibrant colors and adjustable brightness. This looks like a simple stick with the light on one side. This light goes for $99.99.

Every light mentioned comes with smart and voice control and can synchronize with music. So you can choose the light you need without worrying about losing features. The AI will create themes for moods and special occasions if you put in your lighting preferences. Otherwise, you can let the AI sync with any music around you or react with welcoming, warning, or personalized light themes upon detecting people nearby.

The new models should be available soon from the Eufy online store and other retailers.

Source: Anker