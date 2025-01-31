It used to be that Android didn't have a proper competitor to AirTags, but with the rollout of the Find My Device network, there's been a slow flood of genuinely great Android trackers. Still, Eufy has kept us in the dark about its upcoming Find My Device trackers, but we now have some clarification about them.

Following a report from our sister site Android Police speculating on the future of Eufy's Find My Device trackers, Eufy decided to provide a statement in response. The company told the site that "external user testing is currently going on and we should have an update on commercial/retail availability of these devices by mid-February." It feels like a bit of an uncommitted "announcement of an announcement" kind of update, but it's better than nothing.

Weirdly, the company removed references to the upcoming tackers from its website, which in normal circumstances would look like a massive red flag. Customers assumed that if the trackers weren't cancelled, there was at least a massive delay. Nonetheless, the fact that Eufy said something, even if we don't have a concrete date on when we might see more information about these trackers, should be enough to assuage some concerns.

There are already a few Find My Device trackers available from companies such as Motorola and Chipolo, so Eufy not launching its own would have been weird, but ultimately not a massive blow to the market. Google is also working on improving its Find My Device network so it's more reliable. We're already seeing the kind of Apple Find My functionality Android users have been enviously expecting for some time, but it still needs additional time to quite get there. Eufy launching its own would be nice, as the company made some of the most popular pre-Find My Device trackers, so we'll see.

Source: Android Police, 9to5Google